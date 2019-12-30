Today is the last day of 2019. The end of the year is a natural time for reflection, and 2019 gave us a lot to think about. As a community our attention was focused on exciting development at the Havasu Riviera and The Shops at Lake Havasu. Our complaints were focused on traffic as road construction seemed like it was happening everywhere.
The staff at Today’s News-Herald agreed that the stories presented here — in no particular order — represent some of the most important, or at least some of the most interesting, events that occurred in Lake Havasu City in 2019. The list is by no means supposed to be objective, nor is it all inclusive. Chances are, you have a different idea about what the top stories of the year were. If that’s the case, we hope you’ll share your list with us. Go to HavasuNews.com and click on the “year in review” link to leave a comment. In the meantime, thanks for a wonderful year, and have a happy — and safe— 2020.
1. Havasu Riviera development gets back on track
After many delays, the Havasu Riviera project finally got back on track in 2019.
Six months after development of Havasu Riviera State Park was declared to be “full steam ahead,” state officials announced development is back on track.
Havasu Riviera is a collaboration between Lake Havasu City, Arizona State Parks and Trails and Komick Development. The project will comprise 550 acres, and is estimated to be completed over the next decade. It will include a six-lane boat launch ramp, a 250-acre master planned community, a 300-room hotel, a 200-slip marina, a waterfront restaurant and day-use areas.
Development of the project started with a 2016 groundbreaking. The boat ramp was installed in 2017, and the road leading to the Riviera was completed earlier this year. The project was delayed by the state when former State Parks Director Sue Black was fired by Gov. Doug Ducey, and was delayed again this year for reasons that remain unclear.
2. Lake Havasu Avenue gets a median
In an effort to reduce the number of traffic accidents along one of Havasu’s busiest roadways, Lake Havasu City added a median to Lake Havasu Avenue. The construction work met with a few delays and frustrated many drivers, but the city said the project was necessary because of the number of accidents — 86 — that occurred on that stretch of road in a five year period. There is a daily average of 14,000 vehicles that travel that stretch of Lake Havasu Avenue. The road reopened to the public around Memorial Day.
3. Havasu Landing casino opens
The long-awaited new Havasu Landing Resort Hotel and Casino, which is owned and operated by the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe, finally opened in November. The new facility is located on the shores of California across from Lake Havasu City. It consists of the new casino, hotel, docks, and marina with store. The casino has expanded its gaming floor with more slot machines, as well as blackjack tables and three-card poker. The Hivikan Lounge features a full bar where guests can play slots while watching sports on one of 10 televisions. The new casino is also home to a smoke shop and mini bar, as well as a new gift shop. The new TükuKAN Restaurant has an extensive menu featuring breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant overlooks the lake with views of Lake Havasu City. The hotel has 44 rooms and four roomy suites. All rooms have views of either the lake or the Chemehuevi Mountains. There is also a state of the art fitness room and an outdoor pool.
4. Sex trafficking case collapses
Criminal charges against people arrested in a sex-trafficking investigation centered in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City were dismissed in December after prosecutors said they couldn’t get cooperation from the federal agents who helped coordinate the busts two years earlier. Defendants Amanda Yamauchi, Dean Bassett, Shui Mei Ching, and Yuqin Shu had faced charges in a suspected sex trafficking ring that authorities said involved moving Asian women around alleged illicit massage parlors in the region. During the 2018 raid, law enforcement officials seized about $128,000 in cash, according to federal authorities, as well as $30,000 in gold coins and jewelry. Police announced the arrest of six suspects in the case, and another suspect was charged several days later. Homeland Security officials have not said why the agents weren’t made available to testify in the cases.
5. Drought
Seven states signed a historic deal involving the future use of water from the Colorado River. The Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan, the culmination of years of negotiations between seven states in the Colorado River basin, outlines how much each state can draw from the river if Lake Powell and Lake Mead drop to crisis levels. For Arizona, that means that once Lake Mead levels fell below a certain point, the state would lose access to 192,000 acre-feet a year that it can now pull from the river.
6. Oro Grande School gets a new mission and a new name
One of Lake Havasu Unified’s elementary schools got a new mission – and a new name this year. Oro Grande Elementary School on the city’s south side started the 2019-20 school year as Oro Grande Classical Academy. The name change came with a sweeping change in teaching style at the school. Oro Grande offers a classical education for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. It involves a pattern of learning that is language-focused. For instance, Latin is introduced in third grade. Ultimately, learning is accomplished through words, written and spoken. Language-learning requires different habits of thought that lead to critical thinking. The liberal arts curriculum is focused on math, science, history and language arts, followed by attention to music, art and foreign languages.
7. Kmart closes
In November, Illinois-based Transform Holdco announced the closure of Lake Havasu City’s Kmart location, along with more than 100 Sears and Kmart stores to be closed nationally by early next year. Havasu’s Kmart is scheduled to close by Feb. 15, and the once-major retailer will offer many of its items at clearance-prices. Kmart and Sears have faced increasing pressure from online competitors in recent years, and hundreds of such stores have been closed throughout the past year. The closing of Havasu’s Kmart location follows the closure of Havasu’s Sears Hometown store, which was announced in September. The Sears Hometown stores, however, were independently owned and not affiliated with the retail stores.
8. The Shops
The Shops at Lake Havasu, the long-beleaguered shopping center on the north side of the city, got a fresh investment of cash and new ideas this year. Local business owner Jarrett Portz announced he purchased much of the mall’s vacant property earlier this year, with plans to turn the shopping center into a hub for what he called “omnichannel retail.” It’s a marketing approach that incorporates a combination of mobile browsing, internet shopping and brick-and-mortar customer service. Portz took ownership of more than 200,000 square feet of space at the city’s mall, about 90 percent of which remains either vacant or has never been occupied more than a decade after the Shops at Lake Havasu were opened.
His first tenant is Lake Havasu City-based internet distributor Our Pampered Home.
9. State Bank has a new owner
A Lake Havasu City banking institution was sold to new out-of-state owners this year. State Bank of Arizona, formerly known as Mohave State Bank, was acquired by Montana-based Glacier Bancorp in September. The combined company will operate as Foothills Bank in Arizona, and State Bank CEO Brian M. Riley will run overall operations. Upon completion of the acquisition, the expanded Foothills Bank will have 15 full-service branches in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Kingman, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Yuma, Casa Grande, Tucson, Flagstaff, Cottonwood and Phoenix. State Bank was established in 1991. After acquiring Prescott-based Country Bank in 2016, Mohave State Bank became the largest community bank in Arizona. It changed its name to State Bank of Arizona in November 2018.
10. Fires
Havasu saw several large fires in 2019. Most notably, the Body Beach area caught fire on March 31 – a year to the day since a fire in the same area burned dozens of acres along the Colorado River. This year’s fire burned 55 acres as winds whipped up the flames through the dry salt cedars in the ara. No official cause was ever identified, but officials said the fire was human-caused.
In October, another noteworthy fire burned 20 acres of land near the Mesquite Bay Fishing Pier just north of North Palo Verde Boulevard. That fire threatened homes near the Sailing Hawks development before firefighters finally got the blaze under control.
