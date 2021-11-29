The Lake Havasu City Council has directed staff to start conversations with a local resident meant to resolve a mistake made by city staff that has stalled plans to build a garage mid construction for nearly half a year.
The council held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss an insurance claim filed against the city stemming from an attempt to build a private garage at a single family residence on Gem Lane. Property owner Kate McCullough and her family had been working with the city to receive permission to build a garage on their property this spring. The plans were originally submitted in March and after several revisions at the request of city staff the building permit was issued in May. But after a complaint from a passing motorist on Acoma Boulevard spurred staff to take another look at the plans. City staff says it discovered that the permit should not have been issued because the garage does not meet the setback requirements on the lot.
By the time the mistake was discovered, construction of the garage was already well underway with the concrete foundation poured, and the framing and roof already in place.
During the special meeting the council heard from McCullough about the hardships that the mistake has created and her hope to resolve the issue – ideally with permission to finish the garage as originally planned.
After hearing from McCullough the council went into executive session to discuss the issue with legal counsel. Discussion held in executive session are confidential according to state statue, but any action stemming from the session has to be done by vote during a public hearing.
The council voted unanimously to “direct staff to proceed as discussed in executive session” during the public hearing.
“We have now given direction to city staff to enter into conversations with you,” Sheehy told McCullough after the vote. “They will be in touch with you next week to hopefully bring a resolution to your issue.”
After the special meeting, McCullough said she was thankful for the council’s time and consideration of this issue, and said she is hopeful that they will be able to reach a fair and suitable decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.