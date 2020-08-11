Lake Havasu City will move forward with negotiations to purchase the recently closed Havasu Fitness property and equipment for $3 million dollars with the goal of turning the gym into a new municipal courthouse building.
Prior to Tuesday’s regular meeting, the City Council held an executive session to discuss the potential purchase of the property adjacent to City Hall with City Manager Jess Knudson and City Attorney Kelly Garry. During the regular meeting, several City Council members said the timing of the purchase may not be ideal, but it is a unique opportunity for the city that they felt they had to seize. Ultimately, the City Council voted unanimously to direct Knudson to execute the negotiations and paperwork necessary to purchase the property.
“This kind of just fell into our lap,” Vice Mayor David Lane said during the meeting. “Don’t step over a dollar to save a dime. I try to be very fiscally conservative. This is bad timing because we don’t know what the future holds. However, we do know that in the future we are going to need this facility. By a stroke of unfortunate circumstances for one of our business owners, this property became available. I wish them all the best, but it is good for the taxpayers because we are going to be able to save several million dollars by accessing a building that is adjacent to the current building.”
In June, the City Council included design and construction of a new courthouse in its Capital Improvement Plan, budgeting $7.5 million dollars over three years with design kicking off next fiscal year. The $3 million cost of the property and equipment, and the cost to renovate it into a courthouse is expected to be significantly less than is currently budgeted and Knudson said the city is also expecting to pay less in annual maintenance than it currently spends to lease the space in the Mohave County Courthouse on College Drive.
Mohave County and Lake Havasu City had a consolidated court system for about 25 years, but due to a growing population leading to more and more cases through the years space has become constrained and the courts officially deconsolidated about a year ago. Lake Havasu City Municipal Court has been leasing its space ever since.
The former Havasu Fitness property, located at 92 Acoma Boulevard is directly adjacent to the City Hall complex.
“The property itself is, in my mind, in a valuable location,” Knudson said. “It would allow for the expansion of the existing city campus, not just immediately upon purchase but it sets the city up for future generations to be able to identify additional facilities over the long term to host city services for our residents.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke noted that the council has been talking about a new courthouse for almost as long as she has been a member, and that this was identified by the City Council as one of its top two priorities during the annual planning session – albeit prior to the covid-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got an opportunity to stop kicking the can down the road and to take care of a problem that has been an issue for us. The property is strategically located, which is perfect for us for future expansion and growth needs,” Coke said. “I think the opportunity with the pricing and location is something we need to take into consideration because it is an opportunity we probably won’t get again.”
City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli told the council that he first presented the need for more courthouse space to the City Council five years ago, and the city has been working towards a new facility ever since. He said he believes the former Havasu Fitness facility would be, “the perfect place for the court,” and once established it will allow the court to expand its offerings to the community. In the past Kalauli has stated his desire to start additional treatment courts similar to the veterans treatment court already in operation – particularly mental health treatment court and drug treatment court – though he has said that will only be possible when the court has more space to work with.
Knudson said the city is proposing a $2 million down payment on the purchase using CARES money distributed through the state, and it would pay the remaining balance over the next couple years. He noted that the purchase would be eligible to use CARES money because courts are a public safety component.
If the purchase is successful, Knudson said it will take about 24 months to complete design and renovations of the facility so it will meet the needs of a courthouse.
“Right now we have dollars available, but we don’t have dollars budgeted in this existing budget to move forward with renovations,” Knudson said. “If the council so wishes we can move it up, otherwise we would wait until July 1 – the start of the next budget cycle.”
