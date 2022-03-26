The Leadership Lake Havasu Class of 2022 is inviting the community to participate in a day of Bands and Brews by the Beach at London Bridge Beach Saturday, April 9. Gates open at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The event will feature food vendors, a beer garden, games and music from various bands and more. Presale tickets available online, or $20 at the door. The LLH class chooses and presents a community event each year as a part of the program to learn more about the city and the lessons garnered from working as a team to achieve a major accomplishment. Proceeds help the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership.
For information, call Austin Ruffner at 928-412-1286 or visit facebook.com/LHCFEL.
