Lake Havasu City remains Arizona's eighth safest city, according to a new report by the home security company Safewise.
The city retained its spot on the list for the second year in a row. The report was published on Monday.
Havasu's rate of violent crime remained the same at 1.6, and its property crime rate was down from 15.2 to 12.6, the report said.
Florence is the safest community in Arizona, according to the report. It was followed by Oro Valley, Gilbert, San Luis, Sahuarita, Surprise and Somerton.
Lake Havasu City was the only community in northwest Arizona listed in the report's top 10 cities. Bullhead City was ranked No. 26 and Kingman was No. 29.
Arizona cities saw a general drop in crime rates and personal experiences with crime remained stagnant or dropped year over year, the report said. Even so, Arizona still reports a higher incidence of crime than most of the country.
Even though crime rates are trending down, Arizona's level of concern about safety jumped nine percentage points, from 40 to 49 percent, according to the report. It also says that 18 percent of Arizonans fell victims to porch pirates within the last year, which lines up with higher larceny-theft rates statewide.
To identify the safest cities in Arizona, researchers reviewed the most recent FBI crime report statistics and Census population data, according to a news release. Analysts then scored each city based on the number of reported violent crimes such as aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery. If there was a tie, the report factored in the number of property crimes such as burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.
Arizona's safest cities for 2021 according to Safewise:
1. Florence
2. Oro Valley
3. Gilbert
4. San Luis
5. Sahuarita
6. Surprise
7. Somerton
8. Lake Havasu City
9. Maricopa
10. Prescott Valley
