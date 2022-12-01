Sales tax collections in Lake Havasu City got off to a relatively slow start this fiscal year in July, but collections picked up in August and September to close out the first quarter on pace to set a new record high for the third year in a row.
But city officials say that the increase in revenue through the first quarter has not been high enough to keep pace with inflation.
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue’s monthly reports, Havasu received a total of $9,358,693 in sales tax revenue in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022-23 from its 2% city sales tax, its 1% restaurant and bar tax, and its 3% hotel/motel tax combined. That is $313,379 more revenue than was generated by local sales taxes in the first quarter of a record-setting FY2021-22 – an increase of 3.5%.
According to the report, the reduction in revenue in July was mostly due to a large refund from prior years for Arizona’s use tax that was processed during the month. The report says the refund reduced Havasu’s use tax revenue by $273,900 in July, which put Havasu’s revenue from the tax in the red at -$103,433. In July 2021 the use tax produced $323,002 in revenue.
Although sales tax revenue is up, so too are expenses. Due to an abnormally high inflation rate between September 2021 and September 2022, City Manager Jess Knudson said Havasu’s increased sales tax revenue this fiscal year actually provides less purchasing power for Havasu than it did at the same time last year.
“We have seen a plateau of growth in the reporting of these figures,” Knudson said. “We have run into issues with inflation – the cost of services, the cost of projects, and the cost of goods – that runs between 20% and 30% above what is budgeted. So we continue to bring in less than the increase in the cost of goods and services we need to provide services to our residents.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national consumer price index for all items increased by 8.2% from September 2021 compared to September 2022. The CPI for the west region of the country, which combined Arizona with 12 other states, rose 8.3% from September 2021 to September 2022. The bureau reports a 13.0% increase in CPI for the Phoenix metro area, specifically, this August compared to August 2021 and a 12.1% increase in October 2022.
Knudson said Lake Havasu City is experiencing an even more dramatic rise in prices than the regional statistics indicate.
“We have seen a 20% to 30% increase across the board in the cost of projects, equipment and tools,” Knudson said. “We are paying a lot more for the same goods and services we received previously, and collections by the city are not keeping up with that level of inflation. We are sure hoping that recent signs of decreasing inflation numbers are a trend, because we certainly need it.”
Most industries in Havasu produced more sales tax revenue for the city during the first quarter of FY22-23 than in the year before.
Communications and utilities experienced the largest increase with sales tax revenue up 25.6%, closely followed by construction’s 23.1% increase from the first quarter of FY21-22. Revenue from “retail market place” was up 11.8%, restaurants and bars were up 10.2%, rental, leasing and licenses were up 7.6% and retail was up 5.0% through the 1st quarter this fiscal year.
The use tax, primarily due to the refund that was processed in July by the state, saw the largest decrease in revenue compared to the previous year – bringing in 43.1% less in the first quarter this year. The accommodations industry was also down 2.2% and revenue from the “other” category dropped 0.9%.
