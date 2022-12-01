Sales tax revenue
Brandon Bowers

Sales tax collections in Lake Havasu City got off to a relatively slow start this fiscal year in July, but collections picked up in August and September to close out the first quarter on pace to set a new record high for the third year in a row.

But city officials say that the increase in revenue through the first quarter has not been high enough to keep pace with inflation.

