Lake Havasu City is kicking off its second of three planned transit services this week – a door to door service similar to an Uber or other rideshares.
The new service, called Direct, officially kicked off on Monday and is operating five days per week, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. Although the door-to-door ride service is expected to cover the entire city, during the soft open riders can only be picked up in zones 1 and 2 – the south and central portions of town. Transportation Director Patrick Cipres said the goal is for the service to expand to include zone 3 in the north, and to extend the hours of operation to noon, within the next 30 days.
Cipres said Direct will be able to expand as soon as the city is able to hire more drivers to provide the service.
“Right now the only struggle is getting manpower,” Cipres said. “I’ve been trying to hire people for months. That is a challenge for anybody in any business in town right now.”
Eventually riders will also be able to use Direct to connect with the planned bus system expected to start up by the end of 2021.
The transportation department has been working on launching is three-tiered transportation system since the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1. The first system, Flex, provides a paratransit service for elderly or disabled riders modeled after the Havasu Mobility service offered by the city in previous years. Bridge, the planned fixed route bus system, is expected to kick off service by the end of the year. Cipres said the plan is to start offering a pilot bus route on Nov. 1, which will offer free rides for the first 30 days. Cipres said the city would then officially kick off and start collecting fees for Bridge in December.
“Taking the fixed route is like the core, which is why we are keeping it in the central part of the city,” Cipres said. “Direct is like the spokes of the wheel bringing everybody in, or taking people back out of the central part of the city.”
Cipres said Direct has already provided rides to work for people during its first week of offering the service. The cost of a ride with Direct is $3 if the pickup and drop off locations are within the same zone. If the rider wishes to be dropped off in a different zone the cost is $5.
“Direct service is your connection to work, home, transit, appointments, and other destinations in Lake Havasu City,” Cipres said. “Our service is entirely on-demand, and will operate within the City limits – not just at bus stops or transit hubs.”
For more information and updates about Lake Havasu City Transit, visit www.lhctransit.org.
How to start using Direct
The first step to using the city’s new transit service is to download the Uber app on a smartphone. Once the app is downloaded you will be able to request a ride. Although there are generally other Uber drivers available at any given time, the city’s service is identified as LHCT Direct and LHCT Flex on the app. Once a ride has been requested customers will be given an estimated pickup time and can see the planned route to their destination. Customers will also be able to track the ride in real time through the app, and will receive notifications about the ride as well.
Cipres said as soon as the city is able to get a vehicle on duty in zone 3, people who live on the north side of town will also be able to start hailing rides on Direct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.