Lake Havasu City is set to finalize all of its property tax levies at the first City Council meeting of the fiscal year this week.
The City Council will hold a total of four public hearings during its meeting Tuesday to finalize its property tax levy along with the levies for its two improvement districts and the Irrigation and Drainage District.
During the Truth in Taxation Hearing at the council’s June 22 meeting councilmembers expressed unanimous approval of plans to keep the primary property tax rate at 0.6718 per $100 of assessed value, which will produce $328,142 more than the same property tax rate did last year. About $260,000 of that increase is attributed to increases in assessed values of existing properties within the city limits — as determined by the Mohave County Assessor’s Office. The remaining $68,000 of additional property taxes levied comes from new construction. Havasu reports the assessed value all properties within city limits has increased from about $786 million in Fiscal Year 2020-21 to about $835 million this fiscal year.
Lake Havasu City has had a property tax rate of 0.6718 since FY2017-18, but during that time the tax levy the city collects has risen by about $1.2 million up to the $5,607,695 expected this year if approved as proposed.
Similarly, the city is proposing to keep the existing tax rates for both of its improvement districts the same while the actual amount levied will increase.
City officials are proposing to keep the improvement district around the London Bridge Plaza’s tax rate per $100 flat at 0.7370 this year – which will produce a tax levy of $15,574. That is about $1,100 more than was levied last year. Meanwhile, the district that addresses the McCulloch Median will maintain its current 0.5040 tax rate per $100, which will increase the levy by about $1,100 up to $62,687.
This will be the last year for the Irrigation and Drainage District property tax assessment, as Lake Havasu City is scheduled to pay off the remaining debt on the district which the city has maintained since it first incorporated back in 1978. The money collected through the IDD is used to help pay for the city’s water services. The council is not proposing any changes to the tax rate or tax levy of the IDD. If approved, the tax rate would remain at $268.85 per acre, which will levy a total of $5,684,564 – just like last year.
