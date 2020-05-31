Just a few months ago, Lake Havasu City’s plan for the positional analysis study was simple – wrap it up before the end of the fiscal year and implement the results citywide starting in July. But the coronavirus pandemic put a wrench in those plans to the professed frustration of all involved.
One of the effects of the positional analysis study, once implemented, will be pay raises for city employees who were determined to be making below market value. Citing the need for more information about the city’s financial situation, implementation of the raises suggested have been tentatively pushed back by six months in the proposed budget that was presented to the City Council at the budget work session on May 21. Rather than starting in July as originally planned, results of the positional analysis study were included as a Plan B item tentatively scheduled for Jan. 1 implementation.
“As far as the implementation of the positional analysis goes, I think you are going to see frustration across the board from the city manager all the way down to the newest employee,” said Vice Mayor David Lane. “All the city councilmembers want to see it implemented as soon as possible, the city manager wants to see it implemented as soon as possible, the employees want to see it implemented as soon as possible, and we were on the track for that. Then covid-19 hit and the revenues took a dive.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said positional analysis is the highest priority project in Plan B, but cautioned the City Council against pushing ahead with implementation before the city gets a better picture of its financial situation in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns.
“We have an ongoing incremental and compounded cost to the city on a year to year basis,” City Manager Jess Knudson said during the work session. “So we have to be 100 percent sure that what we do with the decisions with the operating budget and the ongoing expenses to the city that we are able to sustain those for future years. The last thing we want to do is introduce something new and be forced to take it away a short time period later.”
Knudson said there is still some flexibility included within the budget as written that, if passed by the City council, would allow him as the city manager to implement the findings of the study sooner or later than the projected Jan. 1 start date depending on the city’s finances. Knudson told Today’s News-Herald he intends to do so as soon as, “we’re are able to cover the initial and ongoing expenses with confidence.”
“The future is unknown in terms of what the budget looks like, but we are getting more and more confident day by day,” Knudson said. “There is flexibility, but right now the plan is the funding would be budgeted to Jan. 1. The reason we pushed back some of those decisions to Jan. 1 is for the city to gain more information and gather more data to make informed decisions.”
All of the City Council members who spoke said implementing the positional analysis study is a top priority, with Mayor Cal Sheehy saying it is clearly the top priority for the city in Plan B. But there is some disagreement among councilmembers about how to handle that priority in the current situation.
Following the work session, councilmembers Gordon Groat and Michelle Lin both said they would like to see a budget that would implement the study citywide starting in July as originally promised. Both councilmembers said they would vote against any budget that didn’t at least include a provision to implement the changes for public safety – police and firefighters – at the beginning of the fiscal year.
“We can’t wait until January,” Lin said. “We will lose people in public safety by January, so we need to implement this in July. As soon as we have the study completed we will definitely start working on the other departments. But public safety needs to be taken care of immediately – both the fire department and the police. We promised it to them, and we have the results.”
Groat explained during the work session that he believes the opportunity cost of delaying increases to public safety in particular would likely eclipse the savings in salary.
“Every time we lose somebody to a fire department in the greater Phoenix area or Las Vegas after we spend a couple of years training them, essentially that is a negative cost to our citizens of $170,000 because now we have to invest all that money in training new people,” Groat said. “Plus we are going to be short on staff and it hollows out your tribal knowledge. So you have to be cautious about that, and that is why it is important to be competitive.”
Sheehy, Lane and councilmember Jim Dolan all agreed that offering competitive wages for employees is an urgent need, but they all told Today’s News-Herald that they support the budget as proposed.
“It is very complicated to just hand-select certain segments or certain departments within the city. We are so close to having this done, and the council agreed to do it from a system wide approach. So to start piecemealing it now is not the right direction, in my opinion,” Sheehy said. “I would love for it to happen on July 1, but we have to make sure we have the right resources.”
Right now, the city is still scrambling to learn as much as it can about the effect the health crisis has had on the local economy.
“I’m very cautious with where we are right now,” Dolan said. “We have learned a lot just in the last couple months, but we are in extremely uncertain times and uncharted territory with the current pandemic. So I think until we have to make a decision we need to take as much time as we can to see.”
Lane and Dolan both said the main concern as it applies to the City Council is making sure that positional analysis is included in the budget. The actual implementation of the plan is up to the city manager whom the council employees to make such personnel decisions.
“If we don’t pass the budget, there is no positional analysis or anything else,” Lane said. “We have to pass a budget. We don’t vote on a positional analysis. We don’t vote on that level of minutia. That is the city manger’s job, because that comes under pay and benefits. All we can do is tell him we want to ensure that you are going to implement this positional analysis if the funds are available.”
Councilmember Donna McCoy said she is still gathering as much information as she can on the subject, and what the city’s finances might look like down the road. She said she would have to see exactly how any changes to the proposed plan are written before deciding if she could support it.
“I wish that I could say yes or no, I wish I could be definite with that,” McCoy said. “But we are trying to be as thorough with this as we possibly can so that we don’t have to do this time after time. We need to figure out what we need to do to bring everybody up to the grade that they should be and then comfortably make sure that we can maintain that. This isn’t a job that we take on lightly. It is something that we take on knowing hard decisions have to be made. We try to investigate and get all of the information before we make the decisions that we do.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke did not respond to a request for comment.
