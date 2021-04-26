Lake Havasu City still has more questions than answers in regards to its share from the American Rescue Plan Act, but city officials say Havasu could be getting its first payment soon.
According to analysis of the act, Lake Havasu City is expected to receive a total of $13.3 million from the federal government in covid relief – spread out into two equal payments. City Manager Jess Knudson said the city is hearing that the first payment – totaling about $6.6 million – should come in mid-May, though he still hasn’t heard definitively when the money will arrive. Whenever Havasu gets the first payment, the second half of the money should be delivered 12 months later.
Similar to money distributed to local governments through the CARES Act, money from the American Rescue Plan Act is expected to have some restrictions on how it can be spent. Knudson said the city has been getting updates on what to expect from the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, and staff has also been researching the act itself to get a clearer picture about what cities can do with the money allocated. But the city still has some questions about what the relief money can be spent on.
Knudson said ideally, the federal government will provide clear guidance on how the money can be spent when it begins distributing those funds.
“Whatever the rules are, we are hoping that they are very clear so we have an understanding of how to move forward with the use of those funds,” he said.
Although Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the City Council last week that the $6.6 million payment has been included in the city’s budget projections moving forward, the city has not allocated that money to any projects or purchases at this time.
If Havasu receives the money in mid-May as expected, that will leave just two or three weeks before the council is expected to vote to adopt its tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22, and about a month and a half before the budget is finalized.
Knudson said the city will likely retain some flexibility in its budget, when it is adopted, regarding how the relief money can be spent.
“There are some unknowns right now, so we have to plan accordingly with the unknowns that are out there,” Knudson said. “We don’t want to restrict ourselves without having a clearer understanding of what those funds can be used for.”
Knudson said City Council will discuss how best to spend the money during multiple public settings over the next couple months – including the city’s third and final budget work session on May 13, during a public hearing on June 8 when the council votes to adopt the tentative budget, and again when the council adopts the final budget on June 22.
“The city has many needs that it hasn’t been able to fund in the past,” Knudson said. “So we will take a close look at matching up those existing needs with these funds. Not knowing how these funds can be utilized, we will have to take that into consideration when the time comes.”
Knudson mentioned aging city infrastructure and addressing deferred facility maintenance as likely candidates to receive the federal funding.
“Some examples of that are fire engines, and putting together a schedule over the course of time to make sure we are replacing equipment when it is needed,” Knudson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.