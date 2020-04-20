Lake Havasu City staff says it needs a little more time to prepare for the annual budget/Capital Improvement Plan overview work session in light of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
The work session was originally planned for Thursday, but City Manager Jess Knudson said it will be delayed by a week or two with a date yet to be announced. The work sessions are an opportunity for the city to provide updates to the City Council and the public about Lake Havasu City’s finances and steps needed to balance the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year starting in July.
“We need to make sure that we have a solid understanding and solid data numbers that we can share with the council and the public, and we need another week or two to do just that,” Knudson said. “There is a lot of unknown tied to covid-19. The local economy is taking a substantial hit. We are witnessing a lot of our businesses and small businesses struggling during these times and the city’s resources are aligned with the success of small businesses in Lake Havasu City. So we have to take appropriate action.”
It’s still too early to say exactly what actions will be needed, but Knudson said he expects the City Council will have to make some difficult decisions with the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget. He said staff is expecting that the city will have less revenue as a result of covid-19 but they are waiting for more data, like the local sales tax reports sent out from the state.
“Sale tax figures usually come in two to three months afterwards, so we haven’t seen any numbers come in,” Knudson said. “So we are forecasting declines and then we are going to have to make some tough decisions in terms of city resources. Where spending can, it will be reduced as well as other steps needed to ensure that we are presenting a balanced budget to the council and to the public.”
The most recent sales tax report on Lake Havasu City’s website is from December 2019. Knudson said the January report is expected to be released soon. January’s report will likely be of limited use in discerning the crisis’ effect on the economy, however, because much of the economic impacts from coronavirus did not begin until mid-February.
Knudson said the budget-CIP work session will be held in a virtual format similar to the City Council meetings, unless recommendations are drastically restricted prior to the meeting being held.
