The Lake Havasu City Council gave the go ahead to wrap up the designs for the planned municipal courthouse on Tuesday, while also leaving the door open to include build out of a partial second floor in the scope of the project.
Councilmembers received their first major update since August 2021 on the progress that has been made in designing the city’s first municipal courthouse. Last year Havasu hired Dick & Fritsche Design Group – known as DFDG Architecture – to design the renovations and the city also hired general contractor FCI Constructors this spring for pre-construction services including identifying potential cost saving measures throughout the design phase. Chad Billings, the primary architect on the project from DFDG, and Anthony Haverkamp, the pre-construction manager with FCI Constructors, presented the current designs for the courthouse and the estimated cost of construction during the City Council meeting Tuesday.
The designs are still in progress and will need further refining before construction can begin, but all of the elements that will be included in the courthouse have already been identified and laid out. The current price estimate to construct the renovations is $5,145,851. Havasu has included $4,856,660 for the courthouse renovations in its Capital Improvement Plan for this fiscal year, which kicked off on Friday.
Although a couple councilmembers expressed concerns about how the project is coming together, the council ultimately directed staff by consensus to continue working to finalize the renovation designs.
Those designs include building out the shell for a partial second floor in the courthouse with the idea that the extra space could be used for a new Council Chambers – either now or at some point in the future. Councilmembers said they wanted to discuss the possibility of including the second floor buildout while constructing the rest of the renovations, but those designs are not included in the contract Havasu currently has with DFDG and FCI. The council directed staff to bring back an amendment to those contracts that would allow the second floor build out to move forward, during its next council meeting on July 12.
During the presentation Billings told the council that the expected cost to build out the partial second floor would include $69,570 to DFDG for designs, $4,400 to FCI for pre-construction services, and an estimated $994,251 for the actual construction – a combined total of about $1.07 million.
After Councilmember Nancy Campbell shared her concerns about the parking situation at 92 Acoma Blvd., the council also directed staff to take a holistic look at parking on the City Hall campus to potentially improve connections between the existing city lots and the new courthouse, or even add additional parking in the area. DFDG is also currently in the process of conducting a traffic study for that portion of Acoma Blvd., and Billings said his firm will make recommendations on whether potential safety improvements to that intersection – like a turn lane – are needed when the study is completed.
City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli kicked off the presentation by talking about Havasu’s increasing need to have its own courthouse, and said he feels the designs coming together will meet the courts current needs while also accommodating for future needs as the city continues to grow.
“Everybody has come together to try to do exactly what the council would want us to do, and I think it’s a really good plan,” Kalauli told the council. “It meets our needs. It allows us to be able to do the things that we do.”
Timeline
Havasu’s Assistant City Engineer Dan Sloan told the council that the design team will continue to finalize the plans over the next few months and expects to have them finalized by the end of August.
The city’s contract with FCI Constructors includes a guaranteed maximum price from the contractor once the final designs are completed. Sloan said the guaranteed price is expected to be presented to the council in September, which will decide whether or not to move forward with construction at that time. Haverkamp explained that the guaranteed maximum price will lock in the contractors’ cost estimates and allow Havasu to build the facility for that price or less. If the actual cost of construction ends up being higher than the guaranteed maximum price – Haverkamp said FCI Constructors would have to cover the difference in price themselves.
Sloan said if the council decides to move forward with construction once the guaranteed maximum price is presented, construction would begin in October 2022 and would take about 12 months to complete. Sloan said the city would then begin furnishing the facility with the furniture, fixtures and equipment needed for the courts through the fall. The plan would be to open the municipal courthouse for public use in the first quarter of 2024.
Need for a municipal courthouse
Havasu has been working on getting its own municipal courthouse since the Havasu court deconsolidated its operations with the Mohave County Superior Court in 2019. Prior to that, the city and county shared the court facilities on College Drive for about 30 years but as the population has grown the number of cases in both the municipal court and superior court have increased and the current space is getting cramped.
Since deconsolidating, Havasu has rented court space at the College Drive facility from Mohave County, but Kalauli said the court space available to the city is constraining its operations.
Kalauli noted that the municipal court gets about 28,000 “visitors” in the lobby annually and said over the last couple years the courts have dealt with an increase in court filings – including a 20% increase in the number of DUIs, which take lots of time and effort to litigate.
“There are a lot more people here, and when there are a lot more people that unfortunately means there are more people who make some decisions that maybe they shouldn’t make,” Kalauli told the council. “That means that we are that much busier over the years.”
The municipal court currently only has access to one courtroom at any given time at College Drive, and Kalauli said the limited availability is causing lots of scheduling challenges. The designs for the new municipal court include two fully functional courtrooms in addition to a virtual courtroom – which is now required in Arizona by the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Kalauli also said that in its current location prosecutors are forced to have pre-trial conferences with defendants in the courthouse break room, because there isn’t any other space available.
“That has really been a problem,” he said. “In the new courthouse I think there are two specific rooms that we can do that in, and two others for other types of meetings. There are also larger spaces to provide for larger meetings.”
Kalauli said he is also excited that the current designs for the new courthouse include space for a law library, which he said would be open to the public.
Kalauli said the new space will also finally allow the municipal court to expand its Problem Solving Courts beyond the popular Veterans Treatment Court and Youth Court the city has operated for several years. He said a similar court focused on substance use and mental health would be his top priority once he has the space to operate them.
“When we have that second courtroom and a virtual courtroom we will be able to do all of those things,” he said. “We have the personnel, we have the knowledge, we have the commitment from the community, we have the services available – we have everything except a place to do it.”
Council thoughts and discussion
Mayor Cal Sheehy kicked off discussion by saying that, although the price tag for the renovations has increased the total cost is still relatively close to the original estimates to build a new courthouse from scratch.
“When we first started this whole process – prior to the pandemic and all of the fluctuations in cost – the CIP was $7.5 million total for the project,” Sheehy said. “With the purchase of the building and these tenant improvements we are in the neighborhood of that, with the world upending over the two years.”
Sheehy later noted that Havasu has been planning for the courthouse, and the money to pay for the renovations is already included in the budget for the year.
“There is no debt financing, we are not looking to take out a loan,” he said. “We have the money set aside in the budget to move forward with this.”
But Councilmember Michele Lin said she is uncomfortable with how the process has played out, and the large swings in expected costs over the past few years. She noted that the city originally budgeted about $3.5 million for the courthouse in FY2019-20 and the projected costs have fluctuated every year since. She noted that if the council moves ahead with building out the second floor, the total price of the renovations added to the $3 million cost of the building would be about $9.2 million.
“I’m just really concerned with how the price of this is going up,” Lin said. “We haven’t furnished it and we haven’t put maintenance in place. So I’m really concerned that it is not in the budget that the council agreed to stay in. I just don’t see the numbers lining up the way we all agreed we want to stay within.”
Later in the meeting, Lin said she is against building out the partial second floor at this time, and said she was uncertain about how she feels about moving forward with the designs. She said she would like to have more information about how much the city expects to spend to furnish the courthouse once the renovations are complete, so she can have a better idea of what the total cost of the project will be before making a final decision.
“It is easier for me to make a decision knowing what that total cost is,” she said.
Campbell said she is happy with the designs, but said the estimated cost comes as a bit of a shock.
“This is a great design,” Campbell said. “Everything about it is great. But to spend $6 million on interior walls? I don’t do government work, but why is that? Why can’t we get good quality remodels at a reasonable price? … It is shocking to me. I absolutely believe we need the courthouse. I’m excited for the treatment court and excited to run efficiently… The plan is great. What I don’t like is the price we are paying for this.”
Campbell said she also has a lot of concerns about renovating an older building into a new courthouse, especially since she has concerns about the parking and traffic at 92 Acoma Blvd. She said she would prefer to take the renovation designs and put them into new construction on the city hall campus, as the council originally planned prior to purchasing the former Havasu Fitness facility.
“I have no problem with the courthouse. I’m just concerned about the parking, I’m concerned about the traffic on Acoma, I’m concerned about the single bathrooms upstairs, I’m concerned about the one elevator in the case of an emergency,” Campbell said. “I know we had great intention. I don’t think anybody up here thought it was going to cost as much to retrofit it as it is, but here we are. I think we could probably sell that building to something else that would be feasible there. I can tell already that I don’t have the vote, but I want to let you all know that I truly appreciate everything the court does. I just wish I was giving you all a brand new shiny building that had good parking, good bathrooms, didn’t have an elevator, and had better security.”
In reference to the parking concerns, Councilmember Jim Dolan noted that there is already a sidewalk that connects the current city hall parking area with the future courthouse and suggested the city look into improving that connector to allow expanded courthouse parking and perhaps relieve some of the ingress and egress off of Acoma.
“I think that is something that could solve our parking issues for the future,” Dolan said. “It would be good for us to know what that would cost.”
Dolan admitted that this project has had some unexpected complications as it has come together over the past couple years.
“Has it played out the way I thought it should have play out? No,” he said. “I think when we bought the building for $3 million we thought it had more life in it and we could just throw up some walls, and that is not the case.”
Dolan said he also wasn’t expecting the courthouse to cost as much as it now looks like it will, but said he appreciates staff’s efforts to remove all the frills from the design to keep the cost as low as possible.
“To me it kind of is what it is. We have come this far and I think we definitely need to continue,” he said. “I was very much against this high of a cost too, but I’m glad we did the value engineering and went through it with a contractor to cut costs. With that said, I think we definitely need to keep going with it. This is definitely a need for the city.”
Councilmember David Lane said the current cost estimates for the renovations are also higher than he was hoping when the city first began looking into creating its first municipal courthouse, but said Havasu doesn’t really have the option of not building one.
“We don’t want a new courthouse, we have a need for a courthouse – we don’t have a courthouse. Right now we are leasing one courtroom from the county. You heard the judge talk about how we can’t do what we are legally mandated to do, just on a day to day basis,” Lane said. “I agree with you, it is a whole lot of money that we don’t want to spend. But we don’t have a choice but to do this.”
Lane noted that Mohave County just finished building a new courthouse in Kingman that it paid $30 million for, and said the city’s courthouse is expected to be less than a third of that cost.
“We are going bare bones,” he said. “When you look at these designs there is no fluff in here. This is just a bare bones municipal building that is a courthouse. I think it’s time to move forward, not because we want to but because we have to.”
Coke also supported moving forward with the courthouse designs, and a potential second story.
“It is definitely not a popular topic to spend this kind of money, and it never is, but it’s also not acceptable to our citizens to not have a courthouse where we can get the business of the court done in a timely manner,” Coke said. “We have been talking about this for a long time. It’s unfortunate that it has to be so expensive, but the longer we wait I think the more expensive it will get.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses also supported moving forward with the courthouse. He said he likes the designs that were presented, and he would like to have the second floor built out as well to take advantage of potential cost savings associated with doing that construction at the same time as the rest of the renovations.
