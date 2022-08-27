MIchele Lin

Michele Lin

The Lake Havasu City Council will take a closer look at its agreement with Go Lake Havasu with a particular interest in what the visitors bureau is promoting, why it promotes what it does, and whether the city has any say in what is promoted after the contract is signed.

Councilmember Michele Lin requested the discussion during the council’s meeting on Tuesday after more than a dozen residents protested plans for a drag queen show, scheduled to come to Havasu in February, earlier in the day. Many of those same protesters attended the council meeting to ask the City Council to step in – specifically to prevent children from attending and to remove the posting about the event on Go Lake Havasu’s website – in addition to a handful of people who spoke in support of the show during the call to the public.

