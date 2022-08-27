The Lake Havasu City Council will take a closer look at its agreement with Go Lake Havasu with a particular interest in what the visitors bureau is promoting, why it promotes what it does, and whether the city has any say in what is promoted after the contract is signed.
Councilmember Michele Lin requested the discussion during the council’s meeting on Tuesday after more than a dozen residents protested plans for a drag queen show, scheduled to come to Havasu in February, earlier in the day. Many of those same protesters attended the council meeting to ask the City Council to step in – specifically to prevent children from attending and to remove the posting about the event on Go Lake Havasu’s website – in addition to a handful of people who spoke in support of the show during the call to the public.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell seconded the request, which means the item will come back before the council for further discussion during a future meeting. City Manager Jess Knudson said he has reached out to Go Lake Havasu to figure out when they will be available to speak with the council, but no specific date has been identified yet.
Lin said she has gotten a lot of questions about the city’s contract with Go Lake Havasu, as well as its contract with the Partnership for Economic Development, over the past couple of years and especially during her re-election campaign that wrapped up in the Aug. 2 primary election. She said she decided to request the larger conversation about the visitors bureau rather than putting the Arizona Pride Tour’s drag show on the agenda, directly.
She said she doesn’t have any problem with the event taking place, as it will be located completely within a private business – the London Bridge Resort.
“How do you put a drag queen show on an agenda, because it’s not really an item to discuss,” Lin said. “I thought it was a perfect opportunity to just discuss what our partnership is with the CVB, what they are promoting, why they are promoting what they are, and if we have any say as a city once we hand that over to them.”
Go Lake Havasu’s contract with the city to provide tourism promotion and marketing services for the city was last updated in March 2021. The visitors bureau is paid $1.6 million per year, and the current contract runs through March 31, 2024.
Lin said she has received numerous phone calls, emails and has had protesters approach her in person to talk about their concerns about Arizona Pride Tour coming to town.
Lin said she also reached out to a couple close personal friends who are homosexual to get their thoughts on the situation. She said they both felt that the event would make their day-to-day lives in Havasu more difficult, stir up hatred, and cause divisions within the city.
“The people who live here – who already live that lifestyle – it’s going to make it worse for them,” Lin said. “Those are my friends, and I don’t want to see them go through that. I don’t want that hate and that divide. I don’t want this to come off like I’m against them, I’m racist, I’m discriminatory – I’m not any of those things. I just want our community to be safe, and I want our community to be joined together. This could divide us, so I don’t want to see that.”
The Arizona Pride Tour drag show is listed on Go Lake Havasu’s calendar of events, but Go Lake Havasu President Terrance Concannon told Today’s News-Herald earlier this week that his organization has not sponsored the event nor given organizers any funds. He said the cost of an employee taking “three minutes” to list the event on the website costs about $1.45.
Lin said in speaking with the protesters, they indicated they would be satisfied with her suggestion to remove the posting about the drag show from Go Lake Havasu’s website and remove the language about families being welcome.
“I thought it was a compromise. Just take it off the site,” Lin said. “When it comes to what is being promoted on a site that is funded by the city, we need to look at it. It is not a child friendly event. There is alcohol going to be served, and it even says there is adult content in it and the names of some of the performers are a little racy. So let’s just remove that it is kid and family friendly.”
Lin also said that the event is already sold out, so there really isn’t any need to promote it anymore.
“It will make it easier for everybody,” Lin said. “It’s not saying that we don’t believe in the LGBT community or anything like that - but it’s sold out. Just take it off, because it’s too controversial right now.”
Arizona Pride Tour Organizer Chris Hall told Today’s News-Herald earlier this week that the show in Havasu is leading in sales so far, and is “more than half way sold out” but he indicated that some tickets are still for sale. Hall also said all 320 seats were sold out for the Arizona Pride Tour’s stop in Havasu last year.
Go Lake Havasu’s posting does not refer to the event as “family friendly” specifically, although organizers of the event have used that term when talking about the drag shows. Go Lake Havasu’s posting states: “The event is open to all ages; Attendees younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent. The show will consist of some adult content (language). Please be advised.” An event poster included on the bureau’s website also reads, “All Ages Welcome.”
The posting on Go Lake Havasu also states that a cash bar will be available for those who are over 21 years old. It lists Miss Nature as the event host with a show featuring entertainers Sandra X-Tasy, Carmela S. Latte, Fernanda Vargas-West, and Charli Angel.
