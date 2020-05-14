Lake Havasu City is considering a new commercial lease tax.
The city continues to investigate potential new revenue sources, though the timeline for potential implementation has been pushed back by almost a year in light of the economic impact of the coronavirus.
In early February, Havasu kicked off the budget process with its annual planning session. It brings the City Council together with city staff to discuss finances and budget priorities for the next fiscal year. During the planning session, City Manager Jess Knudson told the council that “difficult decisions” were ahead, saying existing levels of service cannot be maintained with existing resources. So the City Council directed staff to explore several ways the city could increase revenues, with particular interest in implementing a commercial lease tax.
At the Budget/Capital Improvement Plan Work Session on May 7, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen provided an update. Olsen told the City Council that Lake Havasu City is one of just three cities in Arizona without a commercial lease tax, noting that two cities had decided to add the tax in the last year.
The Arizona Department of Revenue defines a commercial lease as, “real property leased or rented for commercial purposes.”
That includes office buildings, stores, banquet halls, meeting rooms, storage facilities and more.
Olsen said 85 percent of cities in Arizona have a commercial lease tax rate between 1 and 3 percent.
“Staff is recommending probably a 3 to 4 percent tax rate, depending on what council is comfortable with,” Olsen said. “We have estimated some rough numbers. Every one percent of commercial lease tax that we assess we believe would generate approximately $250,000 to $300,000. So at 3 percent we estimate it would generate $750,000 to $1 million.”
In light of challenges to local businesses brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Knudson noted that “obviously now is not the time,” for such a tax to be implemented. But issues with funding city services haven’t gone away in the last few months either, and Olsen also projected a 20 percent drop in revenues for the City during the work session which could further compound the problem.
So instead of considering the new tax for the start of the fiscal year in July, Knudson said the plan now is to bring it to council towards the end of FY 2020-21.
“We wanted to afford a significant amount of time to have a better understanding of where the financial wellbeing and health of our small businesses in our community,” Knudson said. “So if this is something that would be presented to council it would be for this next fiscal year, but towards the end of the fiscal year – maybe in the May or June timeframe.”
Olsen said she will present information about other revenue sources discussed during the planning session at the next budget/CIP work session, scheduled for May 21.
