Lake Havasu City is looking to take advantage of a state statute passed last year to introduce a few new regulations for local short term rental properties in Havasu. But city officials say the changes will still not be enough to address many of the most common complaints about vacation rental properties from residents.
The City Council is scheduled to introduce an ordinance during its meeting on Tuesday that amends the Vacation Rental chapter in city code to institute a few new local regulations to those properties that are now allowed due to the passage of Senate Bill 1168 during the 2022 State Legislative Session. The bill, which went into effect earlier this fall, allows local governments to create a permit or license requirement for short term rentals, it allows cities to require a 24-hour contact for the property to deal with any complaints or emergencies, and it allows cities to require neighbors in the immediate vicinity of short term rentals to be notified of the property’s intended use.
The bill also caps civil penalties that cities can impose on short term rental properties, and regulates when and why a city is allowed to deny or revoke a license from a short term rental.
“This is a very, very small step in the right direction, but there continues to be state rules and regulations in place that hinder our ability to fully address short term rentals in Lake Havasu City to the degree that we need to, and that our residents expect,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “We are grateful for the small step in the right direction, but this will not solve the negative impacts of short term rentals in Lake Havasu City. We are doing what we can, based on the state statutes that exist.”
The proposed ordinance would take advantage of all of the additional tools that the state has allowed cities. It would:
- Create a permitting process and business license requirements for short term rentals.
- Require short term rentals to provide emergency contact information of the person responsible for responding to complaints and emergencies.
- Require neighbors of the property to be notified of its intended use.
- Strengthens the violations and penalties associated with violations, as permitted by state statute.
- Allow a license to be suspended for up to 12 months under specific circumstances.
- Prohibit the property from housing sex offenders, sober living homes, selling liquor or drugs, obscenity, pornography, adult-oriented business, special events, and retail.
- Establish minimum liability insurance requirements.
- Require that the license number be displayed on advertisements for the property.
Knudson said that perhaps the most helpful regulation in the proposed amendment is the requirement that short term rental properties obtain a permit from the city in order to operate in Havasu. But he said even that oversight ability is limited by state law.
“The city is excited to have a local process in place where we can keep a better eye out for any potential concerns,” Knudson said. “The negative aspect is that state statutes tell us when we can refuse an application or when a license that has been approved by the city can be withdrawn – they are very, very slim. None of those circumstances are what we hear from our residents in Lake Havasu City.”
Suspension of a vacation rental license or permit is only allowed for a felony offense, for serious injury or a wrongful death, if it is used by a sexual offender or for adult oriented business, or if the owner knowingly or intentionally allows a non-residential use on the property.
Knudson said that many of the short term rental properties in town are great about being respectful of the neighborhood and the residents that live there. But he said the city does have significant problems with some of the short term rentals in town that create havoc in neighborhoods with excessive noise, fireworks, and other disruptions.
“We don’t have the ability to pull a license based on anything along those lines, because state statute tells us that we can’t,” Knudson said.
Lake Havasu City has been pushing the state to return local control over vacation rental properties each year since that power was taken away by the State Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey in 2016. Two years prior, in 2014, Havasu passed an ordinance addressing short term rentals that established a “Good Neighbor Program” encouraging communication between vacation rental properties and their neighbors, in addition to requiring properties to register with the city, provide a 24-hour contact, and more. City officials have said that ordinance worked great until it was rendered unenforceable by state statute two years later.
“It created a hands off approach to a very specific industry,” Knudson said of the state law passed in 2016. “You don’t see that for restaurants, for hardware stores, or any other industry-specific areas, but they restricted what we can and cannot do to regulate short term rentals. It has really put a burden on cities like Lake Havasu City, and our ability to respond to the wants and needs of our residents.”
Knudson said, ideally, Havasu would like the state to rescind that 2016 statute to allow for full local control over local vacation rental properties.
“Our mayor, our council, our city leadership and our residents know way more about short term rentals in Lake Havasu City than our legislature as a whole,” he said. “So we want to be allowed to manage short term rentals in a way that makes sense for us.”
