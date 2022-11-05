Vacation rental properties

Registration of vacation rental property and notification of neighbors was not included in the new law.

Lake Havasu City is looking to take advantage of a state statute passed last year to introduce a few new regulations for local short term rental properties in Havasu. But city officials say the changes will still not be enough to address many of the most common complaints about vacation rental properties from residents.

The City Council is scheduled to introduce an ordinance during its meeting on Tuesday that amends the Vacation Rental chapter in city code to institute a few new local regulations to those properties that are now allowed due to the passage of Senate Bill 1168 during the 2022 State Legislative Session. The bill, which went into effect earlier this fall, allows local governments to create a permit or license requirement for short term rentals, it allows cities to require a 24-hour contact for the property to deal with any complaints or emergencies, and it allows cities to require neighbors in the immediate vicinity of short term rentals to be notified of the property’s intended use.

