Do apartments, condos, townhomes, and other multifamily developments in Lake Havasu City have enough parking for their residents?
That question will be up for debate on Wednesday as the Planning and Zoning Commission takes a closer look at the amount of parking Havasu’s development code requires for those types of residential developments. The issue of parking has come up multiple times over the past couple of years as some commissioners and City Councilmembers have questioned whether multiple family residential proposals that have come before them offer enough parking – even though those proposals have met or exceeded the parking requirements laid out in the current code.
In multiple family zoning, Havasu’s development code requires one off-street parking space per residential unit with one or fewer bedrooms, and 1.5 parking spaces for residential units with more than one bedroom. At least one covered parking space is required per unit. The code also requires one visitor parking space for every five residential units.
Meanwhile, multiple family developments in the Uptown McCulloch Main Street districts only require one parking space per residential unit, and requires all parking be covered.
Most recently, the question of multiple family parking came up at the Feb. 14 City Council meeting during public hearings about a proposed 87-unit apartment complex at McCulloch Boulevard and Delta Drive. Although councilmembers cited their concerns about density as their main reason for not allowing the planned apartment building to move forward, parking was another major concern brought up by many of the neighbors who spoke in opposition to that particular development.
According to those plans at the time, the development would have included 120 total parking spaces for the complex – which was the minimum number of spots required based on the number of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in the proposal. Neighbors of the proposed apartments argued during the meeting that it would not be enough spaces for all of the complex’s residents to store not only cars, but also boats, trailers and side-by-sides. They said if the apartments were approved those extra vehicles would have ended up parked along Delta Drive.
During the future discussion items portion of that Feb. 14 meeting, Councilmember Nancy Campbell requested that the council discuss the multiple family parking requirements in the development code, and possibly consider changes. After some discussion, it was agreed that the conversation should start at the Planning and Zoning Commission because any changes to the development code need to be vetted by the commission prior to the council making its final decision. Councilmember Cameron Moses seconded Campbell’s motion.
According to meeting documents, Wednesday’s commission meeting will include a presentation and discussion about the issue. Staff will give a presentation reviewing the current parking requirements, past requirements that Havasu has had, and the parking requirements for other cities around Arizona. The presentation will also take a look at how parking requirements influence development costs and ultimately the cost of housing.
The public hearing is listed as a discussion item only. No specific changes are being proposed at this time, but the commission will have the ability to direct staff to prepare changes to the development code that they would like to see.
“If they want to propose any changes, they would have to go through the process for amending the development code,” Planning Division Manager Luke Morris said. “Staff would put the proposed changes together and bring them back to a future Planning Commission meeting for them to review and make a recommendation on. The recommendation would go on to the City Council for another public hearing before the council decides what to do.”
Wednesday’s commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person.
