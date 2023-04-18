Do apartments, condos, townhomes, and other multifamily developments in Lake Havasu City have enough parking for their residents?

That question will be up for debate on Wednesday as the Planning and Zoning Commission takes a closer look at the amount of parking Havasu’s development code requires for those types of residential developments. The issue of parking has come up multiple times over the past couple of years as some commissioners and City Councilmembers have questioned whether multiple family residential proposals that have come before them offer enough parking – even though those proposals have met or exceeded the parking requirements laid out in the current code.

