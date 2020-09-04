A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for not complying with a restraining order and now has been arrested five times because of it. Police went to Wings Loop to get a follow up on Gregory Tilston, 71, who had just gotten out of jail. According to the police report, Tilston messaged and contacted a woman who has an order of protection, on separate occasions after getting out of jail. According to the police report some of the items he wanted was a truck and credit card from her. Police arrested Tilston on a felony charge of harassment and he was taken to jail again.
— Today’s News-Herald
