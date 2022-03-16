A Lake Havasu City resident was detained by Havasu Landing casino security on Tuesday, after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies say he assaulted his girlfriend at the location.
Deputies were called to the location Tuesday evening in reference to a domestic disturbance. According to the incident report, 49-year-old Thomas Peterson was detained by casino security at the scene.
Peterson taken into custody on charges of spousal abuse, and transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail in Needles. As of Wednesday morning, Peterson remained in custody at the facility on $50,000 bond, pending an initial court hearing.
