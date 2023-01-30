A Lake Havasu City man will be sent to the Arizona Department of Corrections after police seized nearly 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills from him in drug busts just five months apart. Cameron Mackey, 31, entered plea agreements Monday that will resolve two felony drug cases short of trial.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Amanda Claerhout said officers found about 400 illegal pills when Mackey was the subject of a Dec., 2021 traffic stop in Lake Havasu City. She said Mackey possessed another 574 fentanyl-laced pills that officers discovered when they found him slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 1200 block of Anacapa Drive in April, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.