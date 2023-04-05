A Lake Havasu City man appeared in Mohave Superior Court last week for a pre-trial conference, after his February arraignment on charges including two counts of kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault.
Kenneth M. Sailley, 27, was arrested after investigators say he assaulted and attempted to strangle the mother of his four-year-old child. He appeared in court on March 30, as he awaits trial on charges related to an allegedly violent confrontation at his Winterhaven Drive residence.
The case began Feb. 9, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Winterhaven Drive address after a reported domestic violence incident. According to alleged witness statements, the victim was the mother of Sailley’s 4-year-old child.
The victim attempted to drop the child off at Sailley’s home, according to police, but the child became upset. According to the police report, the child did not want to stay with his or her father. The victim allegedly attempted to leave with her child, but investigators say Sailley grabbed the victim to prevent her from doing so.
According to the report, Sailley grabbed the victim by her neck while she held her child in her arms, and threw her into his home. Sailley then reportedly struck the victim twice with his knee before the victim was able to attempt an escape. Police say the victim attempted to leave the home through Sailley’s front door, but Sailley intercepted her with a kitchen knife in hand.
Police say Sailley gripped the victim by her throat once more, and pushed her against a nearby wall. According to the report, Sailley squeezed the victim’s throat until she was unable to breathe, and then released her.
According to the victim’s alleged statements to police, Sailley allegedly told the victim that they needed to talk, and threatened to kill himself if she left. The victim attempted to flee from his residence, the police report said, before Sailley grabbed her by her face and caused her nose to bleed.
The victim reportedly escaped from Sailley at that time and fled from his home.
According to the police report, responding officers observed visible injuries that appeared to corroborate her statements.
Officers attempted to contact Sailley by telephone and at his home on Feb. 9, but were unable to locate him at that time.
Sailley was sought for questioning in the case until Feb. 11, when he was reportedly identified as a passenger during a civil traffic stop. Sailley was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. According to police, Sailley declined to speak with detectives about the case without an attorney present. Sailley was initially held in custody on $5,000 bond, which was posted on Feb. 22.
His next appearance in Mohave Superior Court is scheduled to take place April 27, at a status conference and Donald hearing in the case.
