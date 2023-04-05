Kenneth M. Sailley

A Lake Havasu City man appeared in Mohave Superior Court last week for a pre-trial conference, after his February arraignment on charges including two counts of kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault.

Kenneth M. Sailley, 27, was arrested after investigators say he assaulted and attempted to strangle the mother of his four-year-old child. He appeared in court on March 30, as he awaits trial on charges related to an allegedly violent confrontation at his Winterhaven Drive residence.

