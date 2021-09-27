A Lake Havasu City man accused of using a bladed weapon to slash two victims is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court next week.
Johnathan N. Kroll, 33, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since Aug. 29, when police say he was arrested after attacking two victims in Havasu with a box cutter. Kroll is expected to be tried in the case as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute, due to manslaughter and domestic violence convictions six years ago. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial conference.
Police were called in late August to the 3600 block of Clearwater Drive after receiving reports that Kroll had allegedly slashed the two victims before fleeing the scene in his vehicle. Responding officers soon found Kroll, the police report said, and pursued him until the fleeing vehicle allegedly rolled off of the roadway and came to a stop. Kroll allegedly exited his vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, but he was apprehended after a brief chase by officers.
Kroll was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement. He now remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on three separate $1,500 bonds.
According to Arizona Department of Corrections records, Kroll had been released from prison on parole in 2020, after serving less than six years for his previous manslaughter conviction. If not for Kroll’s arrest last month, his term of parole would have been completed on Oct. 16.
Kroll’s sentence for manslaughter stemmed from original charges of second-degree murder, in an incident that took place Oct. 17, 2013. In that incident, Kroll was accused of stabbing victim Brandon Bonnett during an argument. Bonnett had been dating Kroll’s sister at the time. His manslaughter conviction in that case came as result of a plea agreement signed in December 2014.
