Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy has received multiple death threats from all over the country during the past couple weeks, prompting an increased police presence at public events he has attended recently.

Audio: One of the voicemail messages left for Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy

Mayor Cal Sheehy says he received voicemail messages and email messages containing vulgar language and death threats. Editor's note: The content of the messages may be considered offensive.

Sheehy began receiving a surge of hate mail and phone calls shortly after he was singled out and disparaged on a podcast called The Stew Peters Show, and its nation-wide audience was given his phone number and email address. Vice Mayor Jim Dolan has also received some hate mail since the show aired in late September.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

As the “Babylon Bee” suggested yesterday just change the name from “Drag Queen” to:

“Interest In Drag Queen Story Hours Wanes After They're Renamed More Accurately as 'Man Wearing Lingerie Wants To Spend Time With Your Kids Hour'.

That should boost interest in this event? [thumbup][innocent][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton

Kevin Murphy

Truly a shame the turning of the tide in LHC. As a 30 year resident I never saw the amount of animosity that started occurring during the last administration. You can see it in this column daily the far right folks spewing their hate. Truly a shame that a fine person like the mayor has to be subjected to the attacks, insults and threats.

Gail Lord

[thumbup]

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Christian impersonators attacking female impersonators. Only in Lake Havasu…

Gail Lord

We moved here and fell in love with the energy, carefree and unity vibe of a community that cared for our own in our town. We kept saying what took us so long to move here, what an amazing community and town to raise our kids in. It truly WAS paradise.

It's disheartening to see all the hatred and opinionated folks that have changed what Havasu used to be and represent and changed this city to one that is now embarrassing at times. and before all the ones jump on here saying then get out and leave, we are.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Sorry to see good people leaving our town, good luck in your future endeavors.

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

This is sad to see come here, but given the current national environment, and keeping in mind Lake Havasu City was the place where citizens lined Main Street demonstrating their Second Amendment rights when Black Lives Matter wanted to parade here, it should be no surprise that an angry response to a drag show allowing minors to be present surfaced here, and given the vitriol in Social media (yes, from both sides folks) that seethes on both sides in Social Media, the current situation has unfolded.

I can not imagine how our Mayor, with dual responsibilities to his employer and the City, could not have foreseen the onslaught of alarm, hate and threats that allowing the show at London Bridge Resort would cause. But we all make mistakes.

Demeaning Council-members in this comment section is similar to the bad speech of the podcast and I’d suggest a bit more restraint.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Have you turned yourself in to the LHPD yet? There’s a story this morning about you.

Mohave Crone

Robert Peterson — So you’re saying that the Mayor should have capitulated to a very vocal and extreme religious faction here in LHC? Drag shows are entertainment, they have been held here before, they have been well attended because people find them entertaining and fun. Then Karen Vanderjagt and her ilk decided drag shows are a grooming tool for what? making children gay or trans? A haven for pedophiles? And her proof for this is? Absolutely nothing. She has nothing but lies and innuendo. It’s bad enough she spreads this locally but to take it nationally is a whole different level. I hope those that have been affected by her actions and words sue the pants off of her. Drag show proponents didn’t go on a show, doxx the Mayor, and encourage listeners to attack him and the employees of the city so, once again, the blame for this lies on the side of the far right religious nutters.

Mohave Crone

Karen Vanderjagt — “He had some info on me wrong but I wasn’t going to spend the minutes I was on to make corrections,” Vanderjagt wrote in the post. “I had a message to get out.” Karen Vanderjagt has a history of spewing misinformation, disinformation and lies and now as a result the Mayor and other City employees are getting death threats?When will Karen Vanderjagt be held accountable for the things she says? Also, I totally disagree with Councilmember Michele Lin who said “the extremists are on both sides”. Clearly it is the far right religious nutters in LHC and elsewhere who are making this an issue, stoking hate and making the Mayor of LHC a target of death threats. Stop with the both sides crapola.

Roco
Rick Ware

Lin thinks this is an "extremist on both sides" issue. It's strictly an extremist on one side issue. These are the same extremists that feel if you are not on their side, physical harm should come upon you.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Rick - it’s time to recognize that Lin is in Comrade Campbell’s corner and doesn’t stand on her own anymore.

Blaming both sides for the actions of the one side is an old trick that only fools the fools.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Just some more far-right hate brought to our city by people who don’t want others to exercise their freedom.

Comrade Campbell doesn’t want to comment? Is she friends with Vanderjagt or does she just like the Stew Peters Show?

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

What’s up [batman]? No Nazis or Fascists today? Have you moved to Communists and the KGB? [thumbup][tongue][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton

