Mohave County maintained its status as one of the most conservative counties in Arizona and Lake Havasu City leaned even more heavily towards Republicans than the county as a whole during the 2020 election.
Although ballots are still being counted, President Donald Trump was trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Arizona by 2.5% early Wednesday afternoon. Those results are still not final, but it seems the state has shifted at least a little to the left since Trump won it by 4% in 2016. Meanwhile, Mohave County seems to have gone the other direction with 74% of the Presidential votes going to Trump, compared to 72.9% in 2016.
The Lake Havasu area was particularly good to the GOP in the 2020 election as of Wednesday with Trump receiving 78.92% of the votes for President in the Lake Havasu North precinct, 76.39% in Lake Havasu South, and 77.37% in Desert Hills. Biden received 20.09%, 22.39%, and 21.55% in the Havasu precincts, respectively.
The vote for Senate has yielded similar numbers with Democrat Mark Kelly holding a 5.6% lead over Republican incumbent Martha McSally. But McSally dominated in Mohave County with a commanding 45% lead that was even more pronounced in Lake Havasu City. McSally held a 55.1% lead over Kelly in Lake Havasu City North, a 49.51% lead in Lake Havasu City South, and a 51.21% lead in Desert Hills.
Mohave County’s views on Prop 208 also starkly contrasted with the statewide totals. Prop 208 would impose a 3.5% tax on incomes over $250,000 ($500,000 if married) to go towards schools. The yes votes held a 5.12% advantage statewide as of Wednesday, but Mohave County ran up the no votes with 66% voting against the tax increase.
Once again, Lake Havasu City’s views on Prop 208 were even more pronounced than the rest of the county with no votes outnumbering yes votes 70.25% to 29.75% in LHC North, 68.03% to 31.97% in LHC South, and 68.26% to 31.74% in Desert Hills.
Lake Havasu and Mohave County’s views on Prop 207 did align closely with Arizona’s overall vote, however. The proposition to legalize recreational marijuana looks poised to be passed with 59.84 percent of the vote statewide on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 59% of Mohave County voters supported Prop 207 including 56.11% in LHC North, 59.07% in LHC South, and 58.61% in Desert Hills.
State, County, Local election results as of Wednesday
President Senate Prop 207 Prop 208 Voter turnout
Arizona Biden 51.05%, Trump 47.63% Kelly 52.63%, McSally 47.37% Yes 59.84%, No 40.16% Yes 52.56%, No 47.44% 65.27%
Mohave County Trump 74.00%, Biden 24.00% McSally 72%, Kelly 27% Yes 59.00%, No 40% No 66%, Yes 33% 69.97%
Lake Havasu North Trump 78.92%, Biden 20.09% McSally 77.45%, Kelly 22.35% Yes 56.11%, No 43.89% No 70.25%, Yes 29.75% 77.02%
Lake Havasu South Trump 76.39%, Biden 22.39% McSally 74.64%, Kelly 25.13% Yes 59.07%, No 40.93% No 68.03%, Yes 31.97% 75.61%
Desert Hills Trump 77.37%, Biden 21.55% McSally 75.45%, Kelly 24.24% Yes 58.61%, No 41.39% No 68.26%, Yes 31.74% 73.79%
- Numbers current as of noon on Wednesday
Members of Typhoid Donnie’s Moron Brigade showed up armed at a Maricopa County election center forcing sheriff’s deputies in tactical gear to move members of the media inside to protect them from the screwballs who were screaming “count the votes” and “Fox News sucks.”
This action by the massively stupid came on the heels of both Fox News and the AP called Arizona for future President Joe Biden, which was confirmed later when the vote tallies proved both FOX and the AP correct.
