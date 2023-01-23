A Lake Havasu City man is dead this week after a motorcycle collision near the intersection of State Route 95 and Mulberry Avenue.
According to police, 18-year-old James Whiting was riding his motorcycle northbound on State Route 95 when he lost control of his vehicle. Whiting’s motorcycle left the roadway before ultimately striking a speed limit sign. The accident was reported at about 10:40 p.m., prompting a response from Lake Havasu City emergency officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.