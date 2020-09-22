The Lake Havasu City Council officially added its voice to calls from Colorado River communities opposing a water transfer from a La Paz County farm to Queen Creek.
City officials had already sent letters and testified during public hearings about a proposed transfer of 2,083 acre-feet of fourth priority Colorado River water from GSC Farms in La Paz County to the town of Queen Creek for municipal use. But on Tuesday the council voted unanimously to officially adopt a resolution opposing the transfer.
“This proposal conveyance would change the length of use and the type of use associated with the existing Colorado River water entitlement,” said City Attorney Kelly Garry.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the council’s resolution is similar to one the Mohave County Water Authority approved, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors also recently passed a similar resolution.
The proposal has received pushback from communities all along the Colorado River in Arizona, but on Sept. 4 it received a recommendation of partial approval from Thomas Buschatzke, the Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
“We have long opposed permanent water transfers on the mainstem,” Sheehy said. “As a community obviously water is paramount to everything that we do in the desert. We are disappointed in the director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources and his recommendation to the Secretary of the Interior.”
Buschatzke’s recommendation calls for 1,078 acre-feet of the proposed 2,083 acre-feet to be transferred to Queen Creek while GSC would retain the rights to the remaining 1,005 acre-feet.
“This recommendation by the director reverses a longtime policy regarding Colorado River allocations in Arizona, which holds that 161,652 acre feet per year of water - of which GSC’s entitlement is part of - is reserved for use on the mainstem of the Colorado River,” Garry told the City Council. “Permanent transfers of water entitlements from smaller river communities to benefit larger urban areas which have alternative water supplies available to them sets a bad precedent and places the local supply and economic future of rural jurisdictions at risk.”
Garry said the council’s resolution will be sent to the Secretary of the Interior, who is responsible for making the final decision to approve or deny the transfer.
