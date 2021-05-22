Lake Havasu City officials say they support efforts by Republicans in the State Legislature to move to a flat income tax rate of 2.5 percent, but they are watching closely to see how it may impact Havasu’s finances moving forward.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s proposed budget shows the flat tax rate would reduce state revenues by $1.5 billion per year, but changing income tax collections will effect more than just the state’s coffers. According to analysis by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, incorporated areas of the state would lose about $230 to $238 million per year collectively – roughly $2.17 million for Havasu alone – if no other changes are made to offset the reductions. That is because cities and towns agreed to give up their right to impose their own income tax back in 1972 in exchange for sharing 15 percent of the state income taxes generated from their city. Counties in Arizona would not be effected by the change because they were not included in the initiative.
“We are very supportive of lowering the tax burden. We believe that excess revenues belong in the pockets of taxpayers,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “But we just need to make sure that the state isn’t going to make a decision that is going to negatively impact citizens across the State of Arizona in the future… More than 82 percent of citizens in Arizona live in cities and towns, so the decisions that they are making will have a huge impact on citizens across the entire state. So we are just advocating that they are mindful of local budgets and don’t do anything that is going to be harmful in future budget years.”
Sheehy said the changes are currently proposed to take effect starting in Fiscal Year 2023-24, so they would not impact the budget the Lake Havasu City Council is currently working on, or next year’s budget either. But once implemented the change could have a significant impact.
Sheehy said the state shared revenue goes into the city’s general fund.
According to the proposed budget, Havasu expects to receive nearly $8 million from state shared income taxes by the end of the current fiscal year. If accurate, the Arizona League of Cities and Towns estimate of a $2.17 million reduction for Havasu would cut the city’s current income tax revenue by nearly 27 percent. It would also represent about a 2.8 percent reduction in the city’s total annual general fund revenues – estimated to reach $77,424,926 by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.
“Police and fire are the largest percentage of our general fund, so it certainly would have an impact on our citizens,” Sheehy said.
Although Ducey has released his proposed budget, nothing has been finalized as the State House and State Senate both work out their own budget proposals. Sheehy said city officials have kept in contact with the local state delegation, including House Appropriations Chair Regina Cobb, House Majority Whip Leo Biasiucci, and Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli.
“They understand our position, but there are also a lot of moving parts within the formulation of the state budget,” Sheehy said. “So they are taking that into consideration. We are certainly also working with others – including the Arizona League of Cities and Towns – to advocate for what is best for the local interests.”
