The Lake Havasu City Council will consider finalizing the sale of almost 15 acres of city owned property, and approving changes to the construction contract for the city’s back up water supply wells.
Online auctions for three properties owned by Lake Havasu City closed recently, and the City Council will hold public hearings to finalize each of those sales during their regular meeting on Tuesday. Together, the three properties total 14.67 acres with a combined assessed value of $646,000. If approved the sales would total a little more than $1.1 million – or about 170% of the assessed value.
The largest sale consists of 6.46 acres located between Arrowhead and Montezuma Drive. Cici Nash’s winning bid of $498,750 was about $200,000 higher than the assessed value. Councilmembers will also consider selling 5.46 acres between Moccasin Dr., Rolling Hills Dr., and Thunderbolt Ave. to Chris Mendrop for $435,000 – about $260,000 above the assessed value. Jeffrey Gilbert placed the winning bid of $175,000 on the other 2.74 acres up for auction, located at 81 Southwester Lane. That property was assessed at $173,000.
The council will also hold a public hearing to consider a change order to its contract with Stewart Brothers Drilling Company for two additional backup water supply wells along London Bridge Road. If approved the change order increases the price of the contract by about $200,000 to $1.6 million.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open for the public to attend in person, and it will also be available live on channel 4 or online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Anyone wishing to comment during call to the public, or on any item up for a public hearing, may do so during the meeting or by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov. Emails must be received at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
