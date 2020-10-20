Employees of Lake Havasu City will see the final results of the salary study in their next paychecks.
Meanwhile. the price tag for the salary changes has nearly doubled since the consultant’s report was delivered to City Council in early August.
City Manager Jess Knudson said changes brought about by the salary study have officially been implemented in payroll citywide and employees began accruing pay at their new rates with the start of a new pay period on Saturday. The City Council commissioned the study in 2019 with a goal of bringing all city employees up to the market rate, and addressing compaction issues within the city that have been plaguing the organization since the 2008 recession.
Knudson said that both of those goals have now been met, but it took some additional work by the city after the study was completed.
The City Council hired consultant Baker Tilly to conduct the study, which ended up taking several months longer than expected. Baker Tilly’s final report suggested salary changes that would have added $1.2 million to Havasu’s $25.5 million payroll. But the proposed salary increases have nearly doubled since Baker Tilly’s final presentation to City Council on Aug. 11 to an annual cost of $2.25 million upon final implementation.
Most of the City Council and staff expressed support for the suggested market ranges for each position, which was determined by comparing Havasu to 10 similar cities in Arizona. But Havasu officials and staff were frustrated with nearly all of the other aspects of the study. The largest single complaint was that it didn’t do enough to address compaction.
In Havasu, compaction refers to the situation of city employees with various experience levels being paid at the same or similar rates. Baker Tilly’s study suggested each employee be paid an additional 0.5% for each year in their current position in order to address compaction.
But Havasu officials and employees said the consultant’s proposal wouldn’t fix the issue.
The council held a work session with each of the department heads on Aug. 27 to consider several options for how to better address compaction. Ultimately, the City Council directed Knudson to implement the option that included input from each of their department heads on how the study could be implemented in their respective departments. Those adjustments came with an estimated price tag of $1,756,301.21 – or $538,895 more than Baker Tilly’s suggested option.
The council also directed Knudson to implement a step system for raises, similar to the one the city had been using for years. Knudson said the city has adopted a 12 step system for most of its employees, which is up from the 10-step system previously used, but it operates similarly otherwise.
Knudson said the step system also caused the final price tag to rise. Previously, the salaries had been calculated in an open range system that would pay each employee within an identified range. With the step plan, each employee’s pay needs to be at a specified step, so employees’ wages needed to be readjusted accordingly.
The changes in salary bring additional costs to the city with projected overtime costs, disability, pensions and other employee benefit costs effected proportionally. Knudson said the total cost of implementing the salary updates will be $3.7 million this fiscal year.
