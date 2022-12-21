The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending approval of a requested rezoning of about 80 acres on the eastern edge of the city limits that would increase the amount of potential residential lots on the property from 84 to 145.

The property is owned by Bluewater Development of Alpine, California. The 80 acres is located at 4017, 4021, 4025, and 4029 Window Rock Road and sits across the street from the Horizon Six residential subdivision. The property is bordered to the west by single family residential zoning in city limits. The rest of the surrounding area is in Mohave County’s jurisdiction, including Arizona State Land to the north, privately held properties to the east, and Horizon Six.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.