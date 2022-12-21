The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending approval of a requested rezoning of about 80 acres on the eastern edge of the city limits that would increase the amount of potential residential lots on the property from 84 to 145.
The property is owned by Bluewater Development of Alpine, California. The 80 acres is located at 4017, 4021, 4025, and 4029 Window Rock Road and sits across the street from the Horizon Six residential subdivision. The property is bordered to the west by single family residential zoning in city limits. The rest of the surrounding area is in Mohave County’s jurisdiction, including Arizona State Land to the north, privately held properties to the east, and Horizon Six.
The area was annexed by Havasu in 2016 and given a residential agriculture zoning that most closely matched the county’s previous zoning for the land. In 2018 the property was rezoned to a mix of single family residential, residential estates, and residential agriculture that allows for 48 single family residential lots and another 36 larger lots in the residential estates portion of the zoning.
On behalf of Bluewater Development, Terry Brierton is requesting the boundaries of the single family and residential estates zoning on the 80 acres be reconfigured to allow 105 single family lots with a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet, and 40 residential estate lots with a minimum of 15,000 square feet.
Brierton told the commission that a wash that cuts through the center of the acreage was identified as “Waters of the United States” under the previous definition of the term, but since the rezoning in 2018 the definition has been revised - opening up more land for development.
During the public comment, several property owners in the Horizon Six subdivision expressed concerns about the development. One resident said her main concerns are the traffic that the development would bring, and that the extra development would dampen the peace and quiet that she said drew many of the Horizon Six residents to the neighborhood in the first place.
Karen Johnson, who lives on Window Rock Road, said the street is already busy and complained that most vehicles drive too fast on that road. She said she is also concerned that if the development puts in curbs, it will make it impossible for people with large gooseneck trailers to back them onto their property like they currently do.
Brierton said part of the development will include widening the road, in addition to adding curbs and sidewalk along their property line. He said right now the plan is to widen the road by 10 feet, but they could potentially add even more as they continue to go through the approval process.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris said that the rezoning is just the first step. He said the development will still need to come back to the commission to get a preliminary plat approved, and to the City Council for a final plat. Morris said that another traffic study is currently underway as part of the platting process, and that study will help determine what changes should be made to the road.
Morris said Window Rock Road is in Mohave County’s jurisdiction, so street improvements or utilities run to the subdivision will need to be worked out between Havasu, the county, and the developer through the subdivision process.
The commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the requested rezone. That recommendation will be forwarded to City Council, which will make a final decision on whether to revise the zoning boundaries on the property at a future council meeting.
