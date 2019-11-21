Plans to build a grouping of stand alone tiny luxury homes hit a snag on Wednesday.
Following widespread opposition from current residents of the neighborhood, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to not recommend a rezoning request from Built Well Construction that would allow for about 40 small houses, about 600 to 700 square feet apiece, on 5.76 acres situated between Buena Vista Avenue, Indian Hills Drive, and Chiricahua Drive.
The request is to rezone part of a Residential Single-Family District along with a couple of lots in a Limited Multiple-Family District all into a Limited Multiple-Family/Planned Development District. The planned development allows 6.99 units per acre rather than the 10 units per acre generally allowed in an R-3 District.
“We aren’t going for high density. I think low to medium is what it is. It will have more room in between the houses than most people do,” said Sam Woods, of Built Well Construction. “They look like small little houses. It isn’t like you will have a big multi-family project in there. I think the guys that voted just don’t get it. I don’t think anyone gets it.”
The commission’s vote went against the Planning and Zoning staff recommendation, which supported the development. Several commissioners expressed support for the plan overall, and thanked Woods for his efforts in providing needed affordable housing in the community. But ultimately they decided that this wasn’t the right spot for such a development.
During the public comment period six residents of the surrounding neighborhood spoke against the project in addition to a letter of opposition from another resident that was read into the record.
“We are concerned the rezone will change the character of the neighborhood and lead to more people, traffic, parking, noise and overall safety issues,” said Bob Bishop, one of the neighbors who spoke during the public hearing. “It will also reduce the value of our properties… The proposed 40 tiny homes do not belong in the middle of the community. They belong where current infrastructure can handle the increased density.”
Bishop noted that there are 80 different pieces of property within 300 feet of the planned development. He also told the commission he had submitted a petition opposing the rezoning with signatures from 50 neighbors.
Many of the residents who spoke said they had been led to believe that the area, which was previously owned by the city, would eventually be made into a park. An increase in traffic was the most common complaint brought up by neighbors, followed by a concern that there wouldn’t be enough space for residents of the tiny houses to park their cars, or store their boats and trailers.
Woods pointed out that the plan is for the development to have a Home Owners Association that would include assigned parking and it would ban the storage of boats and trailers. Woods said he also doesn’t agree that the neighborhood would see an increase in traffic beyond what would be allowed under the current zoning.
He said most of the residents in the tiny homes would only have between one and two vehicles – roughly 1.5 per house. Currently, Woods said he would be able to subdivide the 5 acres in the R-1 district into 20 lots with three or four bedroom houses on each. The R-3 lots on Buena Vista could support seven more units.
“If you say three cars per home that is 60 cars right there, plus the trailers, the boats, and don’t forget the other seven I could jam on the other lot,” Woods said.
The commission’s recommendation to deny the rezoning effort does not completely settle the matter. The application will still hold another public hearing at the Jan. 14 City Council meeting, where the council will vote to approve or deny the proposal.
Woods said he plans to make a more clear case when the request goes in front of the City Council in January.
“It is about educating them, because it is a new thing. Nobody really knows,” Woods said. “I will do all the math and put it in writing and make some pretty pictures.”
(18) comments
Has anyone noticed that with the increase in population that traffic is getting worse and nothing is being said about how the city is planning to handle additional people. Not to mention, where is the water supposed to come from as the desert gains more and more homes requiring additional thousands of gallons of water. Lake Mead is going dry.
Yes I have noticed myideas. Someone should start such a discussion.
I give up - everything I post today ends up getting cut off on the right margin. WHY SOMETIMES does the system go into right justification mode of text that cuts off what is posted? Anyone know?????????
This sometimes happens if you type the original as a document somewhere else and copy and paste to here.
Thank you very much VA172. I typed it using a word processor which is most likely the problem. Maybe the News-Herald needs a smarter system to handle my dumb comments, ha ha.
I us Microsoft Word for my larger (aka - "Cut-and-paste") comments and have experienced no problems, other than idiots making stupid comments.
I have seen this complaint from you before and I have yet to see the problem you are complaining about. All of your text shows up for me as right justified.
Here is the 1st sentence of my first posting HwyRovr.
"I think maybe what we ... communicate". Within the belo".
The sentence ends with the word "belo" instead of below. Almost all of the sentences are truncated or cut off at the right margin. Maybe you are seeing something different on your monitor than what I am seeing?
Maybe it is my system? Does every sentence appear to be normal on your monitor?
Yes it appears normal. I am seeing
Oops, hit post too soon. I am seeing "...below link.." 2nd paragraph first line ..."time movable or towable,...".
It's not a very forgiving program for comments. I would suggest they use something like Disqus, that allows for editing after posting and allows for logical commenting that you can follow.
As far as cut and paste, I don't do that, but you might try a different browser for viewing the Havasu News. Microsoft's Edge browser might work better with pasting from Microsoft Word.
Just as a test, I wrote this using Microsoft Word and pasted it into the comments section using the Microsoft Edge browser. There may be other variables in your cut and paste that I’m not aware of.
Second try at posting. The first one is cut off on the right.
I think maybe what we have here is contained in the old phrase of "we have a failure to communicate". Within the below link and the tiny homes typically shown on TV channels like HGTV, are what people expect tiny homes to look like.
https://www.thespruce.com/livable-tiny-house-communities-3984833
These are what people think of when someone says "tiny home or tiny house". Small, much of the time movable or towable, sometimes single story and sometimes low ceiling two story spaces, no garages and certainly no concrete tile roofs or decorative stone fronts which is typical of a stick built standard residential construction development. People who WANT to LIVE in a tiny homes are usually individuals who are thinking about the conservation of earth's resources, using technologies like solar roofs and the reuse and/or recycling of building materials to reduce overall living costs. One of the primary drivers of tiny home acceptance is affordability and simplicity of ownership and mobility i.e. going where the work is in a mobile society.
Many tiny home owners are younger individuals with limited budgets. If anything I believe "cost" will be the achilles heal of any tiny home project in Lake Havasu City but that is just my personal opinion. There is a second link I think is important to look at which contains a lot of information about tiny house subdivisions. Here is that link.
https://www.google.com/search?q=are+tiny+house+subdivisions+successful&oq=are+tiny+house+&aqs=chrome.0.69i59j69i57j0l6.7726j1j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
When you get to the linked page scroll down to the part "People Also Ask" with all of the questions about tiny homes. I recommend you go through several of these questions to get a good idea or feel for what a tiny home project might involve.
Would I buy a tiny house - no thank you - it just not the way I would want to live. They are too small. And as the previous President of a Homeowners Association I can tell you with some authority living in a CC&R and homeowners association community has its drawbacks and/or difficulties.
Shopping for a home at least for most people, becomes an expression of the lifestyle they want to live. Would these tiny homes fit the needs of our transient snowbird population or would they fit the needs of the boating crowd? Probably not. I often wonder what the marketing plan looks like for a tiny home subdivision?
The models look nicer than most Havasu homes.
The next thing you know "Little People" will be filing lawsuits.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
Now that is funny!
I know it is, but what better way to describe him than being a boring, obnoxious, thick-headed BOT?
