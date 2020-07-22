A plan to build THC extraction machines in the old Kmart facility took a step forward when the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of a request for a planned development on the lot.
With a handful of added restrictions.
PMG Manufacturing, which builds the machines under the brand name of NugSmasher, is hoping to open up a second manufacturing facility in the old Kmart building, along with moving its corporate headquarters from the existing facility in Corona, California. No processing of plant materials will occur at the facility.
PMG Manufacturing’s request would add a planned development to the current commercial healthcare district that would add light manufacturing to the list of acceptable uses on the lot. The commission added a list of five restrictions to the planned development including giving the city the option to revert to the current zoning if the applicant leaves that facility. The additional restrictions were no outdoor storage, no outdoor manufacturing activities, no fumes or emissions, and requiring that the building maintain the existing storefront. The commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the planned development, as adjusted, with Commissioner Chad Nelson casting the dissenting vote.
Final approval of the request to add a planned development will be considered by the City Council during its Aug. 25 meeting.
During the public comment portion of the hearing, 20 emails from residents were read into the record with all 20 opposing the planned development.
Nelson said he doesn’t object to the specific proposed use of the facility, but said he didn’t believe that a planned development was the correct path forward. Instead, he said he favors a conditional use permit that would only apply to PMG Manufacturing’s operation.
“I think for employment this is good and I think the idea with the inside manufacturing and the size of this building is all good,” Nelson said. “But when it changes hands, the better control for our community would be a conditional use permit. I fail to understand why we would rezone this building permanently – we have no control after that.”
Development Services Director Stuart Schmeling said the request could have potentially gone through the conditional use permit process, but staff decided that a planned development would be most appropriate. Schmeling said the most important consideration was that a planned development has to go through both the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, while a conditional use permit only needs to be approved by the commission. Schmeling also said the process allows the commission and the city council to place any conditions into the planned development that it wants to.
City staff recommended approval of the request, and did not offer any recommendations for additional restrictions attached to the planned development.
“We looked at that, and we felt that based on all the information provided, especially the fact that they were proposing everything internally, we felt that the operation was appropriate,” Schmeling said. “Based on the additional information that you as a commissioner will receive, as well as public information, you can place additional conditions on this.”
Nelson pointed out that “light manufacturing” is not defined in city code, therefore the only restrictions in place would need to be added by either the Planning and Zoning Commission or the City Council.
“I think the problem is that through this process we, as a commission, are being relied on to put on these conditions,” Nelson said. “If we rezone this, the zoning is permanent. So if we are here kind of passing around our ideas on what the conditions need to be that is difficult.”
Commissioner Lucas Still suggested adding a condition that the planned development be dissolved when the existing business leaves the facility as a way to address some of Nelson’s concerns.
Chairman Jim Harris asked about adding a deed restriction as a possible avenue to do just that.
City Planner Luke Morris said that would be an unusual step for the city.
“Typically a rezone goes with the property,” Morris said. “I don’t think we typically tie it to a specific property owner or user of the property. The intention here is to allow this use with specific conditions. So regardless of who owns the property, who owns the business, or what business operates there it would seem to me that if a new business came in there and operated exactly the same way then there would be no need to change the conditions of the approval. If somebody came in and wanted to operate differently they would have to come in and make any changes to whatever is approved here ultimately, and that would still go with the property.”
City Attorney Kelly Garry added that because the city doesn’t typically use deed restrictions, she didn’t know if there were any legal ramifications that would have to be considered.
Schmeling, after consulting with the planned development section in city code, said the commission and the council are allowed to place deed restrictions on a PD.
“However we haven’t done that in the past and we have to be careful because we can’t just make the rezoning go away or disappear,” Schmeling said. “So at the point where this would leave, we could initiate a process to rezone the property back to whatever we chose at that time, but we couldn’t just make it revert back.”
Citizen comments
During the public comment period a total of 20 emails were read into the record and all opposed approval of the planned development.
While many of the commenters said they were happy about the plan to bring additional jobs for the community, they said they don’t believe that McCulloch Boulevard in the center of the downtown area was the correct location.
“It seems like one of the most common ones is flat out that it is not a manufacturing area – downtown areas aren’t good for manufacturing – I don’t disagree with that,” Still said. “But when I look at the characteristics of the business itself it doesn’t take on the characteristics of what we think of as typical manufacturing. There is not excessive noise, it doesn’t have excessive odors, it is 100 percent indoors, from all appearances I think it is very similar to what is happening across other retail malls, which is repurposing into indoor storage.”
Rick Heine, co-owner of the shopping center along with David Long, said finding another retailer was the center’s goal but they couldn’t find any interested retailers after hiring a firm and contacting companies themselves. Heine read off a long list of companies that he said they contacted but the only one that showed any interest was Ashley Furniture. He said Ashley only wanted 18,000 square feet so they looked into splitting the store up into smaller pieces to rent out, but couldn’t make it work.
“Still 18,000 feet into a 33,000 foot piece really wasn’t going to be sufficient,” Heine said.
Heine said the only company interested in using the entire facility was U-Haul, for the parking lot. He said that idea was quickly rejected.
“The main problem was we need a 250,000 population and we just don’t have that,” Heine said. “That as the main problem we ran into trying to find another retail tenant for this.”
Nelson said he understands citizens’ concerns with moving away from retail at that location, but noted that retailers don’t seem to be interested in coming to Havasu right now.
“It is a sad, unfortunate thing that is going on right now with these big box businesses,” Nelson said. “I feel like the owner of the building looks like he was very aggressive in trying to satisfy all of the community’s issues in being willing to segment the building and separate it to attract some smaller businesses but that ultimately failed. If we can create the right conditions on this property, the only sad thing for this community is this building will not be for community enjoyment anymore. It won’t be a place for people walking downtown to walk in and do some retail shopping. That is the real sad part of this whole process.”
During his presentation, Partnership for Economic Development CEO James Gray noted that there is currently 300,000 square feet of empty large retail buildings in Lake Havasu City, not including building less than 10,000 square feet.
“I personally think that we need to find ways that are appropriate, to not devalue properties around it, to repurpose some of the properties that are vacant because it is not going to get better from a demand standpoint for retail,” Still said.
Another common objection to the proposal was that there are plenty of existing buildings which are already zoned for manufacturing available that wouldn’t intrude on the downtown area.
During his presentation, Gray said that isn’t the case. Gray noted that there are currently five vacant buildings zoned for manufacturing in Havasu totaling 50,000 square feet – the largest of which is 15,000 square feet. The Kmart facility is more than 100,000 square feet.
Other common issues brought up during public comment included condo owners worried that their property values would decline if light manufacturing were allowed to move into the facility, concerns about the added traffic and parking spots that the business would bring to the area, and a nearby business owner worried about PMG Manufacturing attracting fewer visitors to the shopping center than the previous tenant which would likely result in a need for their business to advertise more. Several of the comments also worried about the precedent that such a planned development in the heart of the city would set, with one resident asking what would happen if other large stores on McCulloch ended up closing.
Another commenter noted that the virtual nature of the meeting prevented this from truly being a public hearing, saying new questions or concerns could arise during the presentation and discussion but all public comments have to be emailed at least an hour prior to the start of the meeting.
Previously in the meeting, Garry confirmed that the virtual meetings meet the requirements for a public hearing under state statue.
