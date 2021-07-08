A plan to turn some undeveloped commercial property into multi-family housing was unanimously opposed by the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
The commission held a public hearing to consider a request to rezone 2860 Jamaica Blvd. – roughly a one acre lot south of Chemehuevi Boulevard – from its current Limited Commercial to a Limited Multiple Family district. Although several commissioners said they support plans to provide more multi-family housing in the city, they felt existing and future residents in the area would be better served if the lot remains zoned for commercial. The commission’s recommendation to deny the request will be sent to the City Council, which will make a final decision about whether to rezone the property at a future meeting.
Property owner Frank Ortiz said, if rezoned, he plans to build an 11-unit complex including a triplex and two duplexes on the property on Jamaica Boulevard. He said each unit would be about 1,100 square feet with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage.
It was the second time in less than a month that the commission has considered a request to rezone property within a pocket of commercial zoning to match the surrounding residential areas.
On June 16 the commission considered a similar request to rezone three smaller properties on the 2450 block of Anita Avenue from commercial to single family residential. That request elicited some lengthy discussions from the commission before they narrowly voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the Anita Avenue rezone.
Commercial islands in
residential areas
City Planner Luke Morris told the commission during the public hearing Wednesday that these pockets of commercial zoning within larger residential areas have been that way since the city was originally subdivided.
“It was common practice back in the ‘60s and ‘70s to create neighborhoods with small, centrally local commercial nodes to address neighborhood commercial needs,” Morris said. “The idea for these commercial nodes was to provide local business services within the different neighborhoods.”
But Morris said most of those commercial islands within the city have remained undeveloped over the last 50 years.
“There are several lots around town in the same situation that have already been rezoned,” Morris said. “Staff anticipates that trend will continue.”
Morris listed an area on Arizona Avenue and Arrowhead Drive and a separate commercial island on Palo Verde near Bentley Boulevard as a couple examples of commercial areas that have already started to convert to residential. He also noted that a previous commercial island near N. Kiowa and Bison has already been completely rezone for residential development.
Although there are still multiple pockets zoned as commercial scattered around Havasu, Morris said the city took a different approach in its 2016 general plan. Part of that plan includes an updated land use map, which has designated many of the commercial pockets as residential – even though the underlying zoning doesn’t change unless the owner requests it.
“There are a number of commercial nodes that were around town that are zoned that way, but the general plan suggests that the long term goal is to get those changed over to residential uses. This is one of those commercial nodes,” Morris said of the Jamaica property.
The lot on Jamaica Boulevard and the lots requesting a rezone on Anita are all in residential areas according to the 2016 general plan.
Differences between the locations
Commissioner Chad Nelson recused himself from the vote on the rezone request on Anita in June because the applicant is one of his employees. He did speak during the public comment period in support of that request however.
During the meeting Wednesday Nelson explained some of the differences between the two requests. He noted that the residential areas surrounding Anita Avenue are already largely built out but none of those commercial properties have been developed. Conversely, over on Jamaica Avenue there are already two businesses within a block of the lot requesting a rezone – a Texaco gas station and Havasu Dental Center.
Nelson also noted that many of the isolated commercial properties around town are too small to be useful for a commercial development, but the one acre property is large enough to accommodate a lot of allowed commercial uses.
“I think if we took away this piece that is large enough for a lot of different things that fits with the zoning,” Nelson said. “It is sandwiched in between the golf course and everything in between McCulloch, so there are a lot of residents that could use something in that area that would fit in this commercial space.”
Commissioners David Diaz, Jim Harris, and Don Bergen all agreed with Nelson’s assessment.
“I believe this is one of those viable locations,” said Harris, who also voted against the request to rezone the property on Anita in June. “I hate to see this go. We already have viable commercial on similar properties close by. I think removing this from that commercial node is probably a mistake at this point.”
Havasu Dental Center owner Ilan Shamos opposed the rezone request, citing concerns about how the proposed residential development might affect his property. He also argued that Havasu needs more commercial options for residents like him, who live on the south side.
“There is the Cherry Tree developments and hundreds of homes going up there, but there is really nothing on that side of town for people that live there,” Shamos said. “We have to travel 10 to 15 minutes to the other side of town.”
Shamos said commercial development also makes sense from a business standpoint. He credited his location with helping him attract patients to his practice.
“One of the great aspects of my office is that people constantly refer to the fact that it is the only commercial office in their neighborhood. That is a big factor for people coming to my office.”
Next steps
Although the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the rezone request be denied, it will still move on to City Council where a final decision on the request will be voted during the council’s August 10 meeting. The rezone request for the property on Anita is expected to be voted on by council at the meeting on July 27.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell opposed both rezone requests while speaking during the public comment period of the commission’s public hearings this summer. On Wednesday Campbell acknowledged the need for more residential properties in the city, but said commercial properties are also in short supply and need to be protected for future development. She also noted that a lot has changed since 2016, when the general plan was last updated.
“In the last five years we have had massive developments within the community and around there,” Campbell said. “The other nodes we were looking at are near a lot of commercial - that makes a lot of sense - but this area right here could be a potential neighborhood concept that we had originally planned prior to 2016. I understand we need housing and housing is really important, but we also need commercial to move this community forward.”
