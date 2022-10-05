The Lake Havasu City Planning & Zoning Commission selected David Diaz as its new vice chair during its meeting on Wednesday.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris informed the commission that longtime commissioner and then-current vice chair Chad Nelson has resigned his seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission – citing personal reasons. Commissioner Joan Dzuro nominated Diaz for the position, citing his seniority on the commission. Commissioner Tiffany Wilson seconded the motion which passed 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.