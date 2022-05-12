Lake Havasu City is preparing for both increased revenues and increased costs next fiscal year.
The City Council got its first in-depth look at the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which will kick off on July 1, during its second and final budget work session scheduled this year. The first work session was held in April and examined the city’s 5-year Capital Improvement Plan.
In all, the proposed budget lays out a total of $196,259,942 in spending during FY2022-23, which is an 8.3% increase over the budget for the current year. The budget says the overall increase is due to a variety of factors, including adding 26 new full-time positions into the budget, $9.2 million for one-time purchases, and an extra $8.3 million in Capital Improvement Projects budgeted for next year. Meanwhile, the city is projecting a total of $176,738,860 in revenue which would represent a 16.7% increase from revenue projections in last year’s budget.
“We are celebrating the fact that there are increased sales tax revenues and other revenues coming towards the city, but there are lots of costs that are tied to these things,” Knudson said. “Fuel is a big one, and it drives a lot of the increased cost for a lot of these projects.”
But it isn’t just the cost of fuel that is increasing. Another example Knudson gave is the cost of the chemicals the city needs for its lift stations, which he said has risen about 45%. He said that amounts to an increase of about $160,000 to $170,000 in annual expenses.
“These are things that continue to pop up on a daily and weekly basis in terms of increased cost,” he said. “We are doing our best to try to estimate what that might be and do a little fortune telling about what the cost of fuel, equipment and all these things might cost to get the job done.”
Although Havasu has included $19.5 million more expenses in the budget for next year than revenues, the proposed FY2022-23 budget is still balanced. The proposed budget notes that the difference is mainly due to a large Capital Improvement Plan which is making use of one-time available resources and increases in revenue that have been above projections in recent years.
Knudson cautioned that direct comparisons between budgets can be a little bit tricky in years like this when the city is dealing with a large amount of “carryforward” expenses. A carryforward expense is when a project or purchase is included in the budget, but is not completed by the end of the fiscal year on June 30. In those cases, the expenses are carried forward into the following year’s budget.
“Due to the supply chain issues that are continuing, there are many items that are not going to be received by June 30, as we had hoped,” said Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen. “So those items have been carried over into the FY23 budget. So some of the FY23 budget may seem higher than FY22 just because of the carryforwards.”
The CIP is also a source of much of the carryforward expenses included in the proposed budget for next year. The CIP lays out a total of $46.1 million in spending in FY2022-23 but $14.8 million – nearly a quarter of the total cost – are carry forward projects that weren’t completed this year. Knudson used the plans to replace the Aquatic Center’s HVAC as an example of such a carryforward. The project was budgeted to cost $2.2 million but the price has risen this year resulting in it being pushed back into next year.
“In terms of the budget, that is going to reflect that we spent $2.2 million less this year because those funds weren’t utilized for that project,” Knudson said. “Now next fiscal year will be elevated by a higher amount – I think we are looking at about $2.8 or $3 million for that project moving forward. So that can cause a little bit of confusion when you are comparing numbers across the board.”
In all, the gap between expenses and revenues is smaller in the proposed budget for FY23 than it is in the budget for this year. The current budget included $181,244,112 in expenses and $151,390,097 in revenues. The city now projects that it will spend $128,256,785 by the end of FY21-22 with year-end revenues estimated at $142,203,951 for the year.
During Thursday’s work session, the council also had lots of discussions about personnel, which are expected to cost the city about 12.9% more next fiscal year than this year due to a variety of factors including additional employees, annual raises for most current employees, a cost of living adjustment, an increase in healthcare rates, and a significant increase in pension costs – specifically for police and fire.
Council also reviewed some of the larger supplies and service purchases that have been included in the budget for next year, the council’s current plans for the American Rescue Plan Act money, and took a brief look at the budget for each specific department within the city.
The work session on Thursday provided an opportunity for the council to discuss the proposed budget with city staff, but there was no formal vote taken. Olsen told the council it will hold public hearings during its regular meeting on June 14 to adopt the 5-Year CIP and the tentative budget. On June 28 the council will hold another public hearing to adopt the final budget, along with holding a truth in taxation hearing to introduce Havasu’s property tax levy for next year. The city’s property tax levy will then be adopted by the council at its July 12 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.