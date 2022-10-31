Starting with the next election cycle, Lake Havasu City staff will be taking a new approach to enforcing its rules about political signs.
On Tuesday the City Council approved several changes to the development code about political signs, electronic signs, and free standing signs. As part of that motion, councilmembers directed staff to take a new approach to enforcement of the rules for political signs. The council has elected to “proactively” enforce the rules for political signs, reversing Havasu’s “reactive” approach that has been used until now. Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that the city will continue its reactive approach to all other code enforcement responsibilities.
A reactive approach means that Havasu only initiates code enforcement action when a citizen submits a formal complaint to the city. A proactive approach means that the city will respond to any violation that is observed – whether a formal complaint has been submitted or not.
For political signs, that means that if a code enforcement officer sees a sign that is in violation of the code they can proactively stop and take appropriate action to have it relocated or removed. With a reactive approach the code enforcement officer would simply continue past the sign and only address it if a complaint is submitted.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the city hears a lot of general complaints about the number of signs and their placement, but he said not many official complaints to initiate code enforcement action are submitted.
“As far as the complaints that came in for political signage I think it was one for the first several months and maybe a grand total of two or three complaints that were submitted to the city,” Knudson said. “So when we get complaints we react – that is the process for code enforcement. If council wants to go in a different direction for political signage then we would be proactive – see a problem, fix a problem.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses asked whether changing the city’s enforcement approach for political signs would require more funding for the department.
“It may require some overtime, because we will be asking for assistance from other departments,” Knudson said. “But that would be the extent of the cost, along with minor tools and things like that.”
The changes to the development code, and the city’s new approach to enforcement for political signs, will go into effect in 30 days – which will be after the general election.
Councilmember David Lane was the only person to vote against the motion. Lane agreed with all of the suggested changes to the code, but preferred to continue the city’s reactive approach to enforcement for political signs.
Campbell said she supports a new approach to code enforcement, especially after the 2022 election cycle which has seen lots of political signs scattered throughout the community – many in places where they shouldn’t be.
“I want those signs down, and I want our community to have the ability to be proactive on this one thing,” Campbell said. “They have been getting progressively worse, and I think it makes our city look horrible. Not to mention all the rebar, wire and everything left all over the place. Maybe we won’t have to do as much work if we set the precedent pretty strongly next time – and if it doesn’t work we can change it.”
Sheehy said he views political sign placement as a similar issue to trash on the ground – they both attract more blight.
“When people leave trash on the ground – others think it is okay to drop their trash on the ground too,” Sheehy said. “That is what happens when these political signs go up. There are people who are unfamiliar with our community that go through and put up their signs in a really quick fashion. So I like the proactive side of this so if we see a problem we can address the problem. That way when they come into the community, if our team has already addressed the issue, there isn’t a cluster of signs to think that they can put one there.”
Lane said he preferred to keep the reactive approach like the city uses for all other code enforcement actions.
“I would like it to be reactive so we can look for the signs, people can call us about the signs, but the city staff will then react based on what we do,” Lane said.
Dolan asked for some clarification about what proactive enforcement would actually look like.
“I don’t think we want staff out there looking for every single new sign that pops up, I think that is unrealistic,” Dolan said. “But I think, when there is a problem or a complaint, that they take them down and we stay ahead of it... We don’t want people sitting on every street corner waiting for a sign to go up.”
Sheehy said Dolan’s description would be a proactive approach.
“We all know we don’t have enough resources to drive around and find every person that is speeding, every person who runs a red light, or every person that rolls through a stop sign – but we still have a very proactive police department,” Sheehy said. “That is kind of what we are looking at.”
Havasu now requires any person or organization planning to put up political signs in the city to provide the city clerk with the name, address, and telephone number of a person responsible for putting up and taking down those signs. A new, more legible, map showing Havasu’s Sign Free Area was also included in the update.
The maximum size of an electronic sign in Havasu is now 32 square feet, and there must be a minimum of eight seconds between images.
Havasu requires freestanding signs to have a base at least 50% as wide as the full width of the sign. City staff has said this was already the presumed standard for years. Now it is written into the code.
