political signs.jpg

Starting with the next election cycle, Lake Havasu City staff will be taking a new approach to enforcing its rules about political signs.

On Tuesday the City Council approved several changes to the development code about political signs, electronic signs, and free standing signs. As part of that motion, councilmembers directed staff to take a new approach to enforcement of the rules for political signs. The council has elected to “proactively” enforce the rules for political signs, reversing Havasu’s “reactive” approach that has been used until now. Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that the city will continue its reactive approach to all other code enforcement responsibilities.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.