The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

Sept. 30

Name: Jake Hedrick

Time: 9:10 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M) and Reckless Driving (M)

Name: Lawrence Turner

Time: 9:57 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault (M)

Oct. 1

Name: Norman Misplay

Time: 1:45 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Name: Shane Miller

Time: 5:44 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Name: Thomas Wilcox

Time: 10:57 p.m.

Charge(s): Special Noise Sources (M)

Oct. 2

Name: George Olivo

Time: 2:06 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M), Criminal Damage (M)

Name: Edwin Stage

Time: 9:15 a.m.

Charge(s): Possession of Dangerous Drugs (F) and Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F)

Name: Amanda Pauli

Time: 11:44 p.m.

Charge(s): False Report to Law Enforcement Officer (M)

Oct. 3

Name: Jacob McFarlin

Time: 12:31 a.m.

Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F) and DUI (F)

Name: Wyatt Morris

Time: 1:35 a.m.

Charges: Criminal Damage (F)

Name: Henry Cardenas

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M) and Leaving Accident (M)

Name: Tyler Koon

Time: 11:08 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

Name: Maurice Alvarez

Time: 3:16 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear 9M)

Name: Anthony Pierucci

Time: 10:42 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Oct. 4

Name: Mycala Reed

Time: 9:11 a.m.

Charge(s): Theft (M) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M), Criminal Trespass 2nd degree (M) and Failure to Comply (M)

