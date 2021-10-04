The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 30
Name: Jake Hedrick
Time: 9:10 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Reckless Driving (M)
Name: Lawrence Turner
Time: 9:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault (M)
Oct. 1
Name: Norman Misplay
Time: 1:45 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Name: Shane Miller
Time: 5:44 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Name: Thomas Wilcox
Time: 10:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Special Noise Sources (M)
Oct. 2
Name: George Olivo
Time: 2:06 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M), Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M), Criminal Damage (M)
Name: Edwin Stage
Time: 9:15 a.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Dangerous Drugs (F) and Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F)
Name: Amanda Pauli
Time: 11:44 p.m.
Charge(s): False Report to Law Enforcement Officer (M)
Oct. 3
Name: Jacob McFarlin
Time: 12:31 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F) and DUI (F)
Name: Wyatt Morris
Time: 1:35 a.m.
Charges: Criminal Damage (F)
Name: Henry Cardenas
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Leaving Accident (M)
Name: Tyler Koon
Time: 11:08 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Name: Maurice Alvarez
Time: 3:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear 9M)
Name: Anthony Pierucci
Time: 10:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Oct. 4
Name: Mycala Reed
Time: 9:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft (M) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M), Criminal Trespass 2nd degree (M) and Failure to Comply (M)
