The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 6
Oct. 6
Billy Johnson
Time: 7:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Taking Identity of Another (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession for Sale (F) x2, Narcotic Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), DUI (M) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Jennifer Springfield
Time: 7:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession for Sale (F) and Narcotic Drug - Possession for Sale (F)
Nicole Dompkowski
Time: 10:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F), Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) and Taking Contraband into a Correctional Facility (F)
