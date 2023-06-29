Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 27
Brock Walgren
Time: 4:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
June 28
Joleen Gillett
Time: 3:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
***
Kady Clark
Time: 4:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Nicole Dompkowski
Time: 5:03 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Concealment (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Sergio Leal
Time: 11:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
June 29
Daniel Curiale
Time: 1:54 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Donna Marsh
Time: 12:01 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4 and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
