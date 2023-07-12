Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 11
Damian Villafana
Time: 3:25 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2 and Liquor - Minor Driving after Drinking (M)
***
Pablo Virrueta
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Darlene Schrank
Time: 7:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Obtaining by Misrepresentation (M)
***
Zeron Aduna
Time: 8:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
***
Dawson Phipps-Seymour
Time: 8:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (F)
***
John Saine
Time: 10:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Littering/Polluting - Dropping Over 300 lbs (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and DUI (M)
July 12
Mykah Aspa
Time: 12:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Obstruction - Refusing True Name (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
