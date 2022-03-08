The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 6
Jamie Marbeiter
Time: 1:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Jeffery Williams
Time: 5:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), DUI (M) and Fugitive From Justice (F)
March 7
Darren Hunt
Time: 8:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug-Transportation and/or Sell (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Jerry Vanleoshout
Time: 1:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Bradley Mockli
Time: 7:46 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Liquor-Consume in Vehicle (M)
Adam Limon
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Burglary Second Degree (F)
March 8
David Girad
Time: 3:54 a.m.
Charge(s): Illegal Camping in City Limits (M) and Criminal Littering/Polluting (M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.