The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
July 18
July 18
Daniel Mayhew
Time: 10:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
July 19
Derik Geiger
Time: 2:47 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
