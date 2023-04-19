The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 18
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 18
Jennifer Rockwell
Time: 3:22 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked For DUI (F)
Malerie Kerekes
Time: 3:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M)
James Daly
Time: 5:44 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked For DUI (F)
Dustin Donley
Time: 9:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure To Comply - Court Order (M)
Three county buildings could benefit from a state grant this year, as Mohave Count…
The Biden administration floated two ideas this week for how Western states and Native American tribes could reduce their water use from the dwindling Colorado River. In recent years, an imbalance between the river’s flows and how much water users are promised has forced federal officials to consider steps never taken before. A multi-decade drought worsened by climate change is adding to the urgency. The Interior Department's analysis considers two different ways to force cuts to Arizona, Nevada and California. The two options mean varying impacts for cities, farms and people living in the Southwest.
The latest suspect in a case of possible human trafficking in the Colorado City ar…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.