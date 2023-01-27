The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 26
Jan. 26
Tyler Johnson
Time: 4:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Brandy Layton
Time: 3:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Theresa Hickman
Time: 8:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Jennifer Hallenbeck
Time: 11:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Child Support Arrest Warrant (M)
Jan. 27
Jason Gerber
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
