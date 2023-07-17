The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 15
July 15
Jacob Blanchard
Time: 6:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Armed Robbery - w/Deadly Weapon (F)
***
Brett Halfar
Time: 7:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
July 16
Arthur Lindsay
Time: 1:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Erick Kehlert
Time: 6:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Controlling Lost Property (M)
July 17
Raul Castillo
Time: 3:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Obstruction - Refusing True Name (M)
***
Carl Plemmons
Time: 10:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
