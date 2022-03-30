The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

March 29

Kaylee Alford

Time: 7:59 p.m.

Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)

Sean Hodgson

Time: 10:19 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)

Ava Fianagan

Time: 9:25 p.m.

Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)

Nichole Lara

Time: 10:05 p.m.

Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)

March 30

Skylar Jumper

Time: 5:51 a.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)

Jason Jumper

Time: 5:51 a.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)

Shelby Rhodes

Time: 1:31 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Obstructing Government Operations-Law Officer (M)

Kyle Morgan

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

John Watterson

Time: 11:48 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

Noble Glover

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

