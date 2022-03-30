The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 29
Kaylee Alford
Time: 7:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
Sean Hodgson
Time: 10:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
Ava Fianagan
Time: 9:25 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
Nichole Lara
Time: 10:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
March 30
Skylar Jumper
Time: 5:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Transportation and/or Sell (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Jason Jumper
Time: 5:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Shelby Rhodes
Time: 1:31 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Obstructing Government Operations-Law Officer (M)
Kyle Morgan
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
John Watterson
Time: 11:48 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Noble Glover
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.