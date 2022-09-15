The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Sept. 14
Vincent Boockfor
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M)x2 and Disorderly Conduct (M)
David Girard
Time: 9:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M) and Failure to Appear (M)x2
Sept. 15
Marvin Bengoa
Time: 2:13 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Ashley Whitaker
Time: 7:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
