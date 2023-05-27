The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Charge(s): Illegal Camping (M)
Charge(s): DUI/OUI - Watercraft (M) and DUI -Refusing to Submit to Alcohol Test (M)
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing over $1000 (F), DUI - Aggravated - Passenger under 15 (F) and Hit and Run/Damaging Attended Vehicle (M)
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Speed - Excessive (M)
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Charge(s): DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked For DUI (F)
Charge(s): Speed - Exceeding 85 MPH (M)
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
