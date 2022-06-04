The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 3
Richard Hernandez
Time: 4:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Obstructing a Highway/Public Thoroughfare (M)
George Carr
Time: 6:42 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)x4
Paul McCurdy
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (F)
Marc Fowler
Time: 11:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Threatening/Intimidating w/Injury or Damage to Property (M) and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (M)
June 4
Joshua Bonsang
Time: 3:02 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI - License Suspended/Revoked (F), Aggravated DUI - Third DUI (F), Aggravated DUI - Wrong Way Driving (F) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Alejandro Esparza-Hernandez
Time: 3:56 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)x3
Isabella Pacheco
Time: 2:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
