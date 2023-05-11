Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 9
Leslie Snyder
Time: 3:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
May 10
Joseph Sheble
Time: 3:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M), Consequences of Non-Payment Of Fines (M) x2 and Fugitive From Justice (F) x2
***
Benjamin Smith
Time: 6:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Cody Maxfield
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Stop/Police Command (M) and Knowingly Displaying False License Plate (M)
May 11
Wayne Goodhue
Time: 12:26 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Consequences of Non-Payment Of Fines (M)
***
Jered Wrischnik
Time: 11:39 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
KINGMAN - It has been nearly 50 years since the Doxol Explosion, when on July 5, 1…
The 41st WON Striper Derby concluded on Sunday with Kyle and Jerry Thergesen toppi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.