Authorities say firefighters are responding to a wildfire about six miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, that has forced evacuations. Coconino National Forest officials say the Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday by a fire lookout. By late that evening, it had burned approximately 4,000-5,000 acres, pushing about 15 miles. Forest Service law enforcement say they have arrested and charged a 57-year-old man with natural resource violations, without providing further details. Officials say the Arizona Snowbowl and people living in the west Schultz Pass Road area must evacuate. People living in Doney Park and the area near Mt. Elden should be prepared. Officials have closed U.S. Route 89.